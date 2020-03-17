Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez set the pulse racing as she posted a racy picture leaving little to imagination on her latest Instagram post. The curvaceous beauty went braless as she went on to remove her top, revealing her under-boobs.

The black-haired beauty who has 2.1 million fans on Instagram, is often posting raunchy pictures wearing nothing but sizzling pieces of clothing including lingerie, swimsuits, and sportswear.

Suzy Cortez tantalizes her fans

In her latest picture, which comes a day after she urged her followers to subscribe OnlyFans.com for exclusive, members-only content, the curvaceous beauty is clicked removing a white coloured top. Cortez went bra-less under the flimsy top and subsequently gave an eyeful of her underboobs in the picture.

For days now, Suzy is toying with the strict nudity policies of Instagram by posting one raunchy picture after the another on her page. Wearing a full-face makeup, which included a dark eyeshadow, heavy black eyeliner, thick mascara, heavily blushed cheeks with a highlighter and pink coloured glossy lipstick, the diva gazed sexily towards the camera as if teasing the onlookers with her looks.

Hours ago, Cortez had posted yet another hot photo wearing nothing but red coloured thong. Giving an eyeful of her well-rounded booty, Miss Bum Bum struck a backside pose as she leaned towards to have a look at the mirror.

While one of her fingers grazed her lips, the arms were placed in a strategic position to cover the reflection of her nude breasts. She had captioned the post in Spanish: "Buenos días amore de mí vida" which translates in English means, Good morning love of my life. The post has received over 18,000 likes in few hours of being uploaded.

Suzy Cortez keeps the fire burning

Suzy Cortez captioned her latest Instagram post: "FIRE ", a word that many of her fans feel when looking at her smoking hot pictures on Instagram. While a lot of her fans responded with emojis a concerned follower wrote: "Well hello there beautiful hope you & family are all keeping well beautiful ." Another wrote in Spanish: "Wow you look amazing kisses and a strong hug."

"One of the best so far," wrote a fan. "Bombon you are beautiful the greatest bumbum in the world," mentioned another.