Misguided iPhone Hunt Turns Deadly: Teen Admits to Setting Wrong House in Fire, Killing Five

Kevin Huy Bui, now 20, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges following a tragic arson in 2020 that resulted in the deaths of five members of a Senegalese family. Bui's attempt to recover his stolen iPhone using the "Find My iPhone" app tragically misled him to the wrong house, where he set a fatal fire.

The deadly blaze occurred on August 5, 2020, killing Djibril Diol, 29; Adja Diol, 23; their 22-month-old daughter, Khadija Diol; Hassan Diol, 25; and her 7-month-old daughter, Hawa Beye. Three other occupants escaped the inferno with injuries after fleeing through an upstairs window. Surveillance footage captured the perpetrators masked and hooded, one holding a gasoline can, signaling a premeditated arson.

Investigations revealed that Bui had discussed the revenge plot with his co-defendants, Dillon Siebert and Gavin Seymour, on social media. Bui, enraged after allegedly being robbed, plotted retaliation. Police documents disclosed social media conversations among the trio, including one on July 15, 2020, where Bui shared his robbery incident and vowed retribution. In a Snapchat message dated August 1, 2020, Bui hinted at arson, stating, "#possiblyruinourfuturesandburnhishousedown."

Bui was 16 years old at the time of the crime. He, along with Siebert and Seymour, was prosecuted as an adult. As part of a plea deal, Bui faces up to 60 years in prison, with sentencing set for July 2 in Denver County District Court.

Siebert, 14 during the arson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022. He was sentenced to three years in a juvenile facility followed by seven years in state prison. Siebert's estimated parole release date is February 2029. Seymour, who was 16 at the time, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January and received a 40-year prison sentence. His estimated parole release date is November 2050.

This case highlights the dire consequences of misguided actions and technological reliance. Bui's mistaken quest for his stolen phone led to an unimaginable tragedy, ending five lives and profoundly impacting several others. As Bui awaits his sentencing, the community mourns the loss and grapples with the senselessness of the crime.