A team of doctors from Bangladesh claims to have cured 60 patients suffering from acute coronavirus symptoms using a combination of two widely used drugs—Ivermectin and Doxycycline. Claiming to have generated 'astounding' results, the combination of the drugs was concocted by a team of doctors led by Professor Dr. Md Tarek Alam, head of medicine at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital (BMCH).

Speaking to BSS, Alam said that out of his 60 COVID-19 patients, all recovered as the combination of the two drugs were applied. The publication reported that the team used a frequently used antiprotozoal medicine called Ivermectin in a single dose with Doxycycline, an antibiotic to the cure the patients. Stating that the combination was prescribed to patients who, before testing positive for the fatal virus, initially presented with respiratory problems and related complaints. "We first ask them to be tested for COVID-19 and when found coronavirus positive we apply the drugs . . . they are recovering within four days," he said.

The repeated tests of second tests, in accordance with the IEDCR-set procedure, found the patients to be negative for the coronavirus. The tests also revealed no side effect on the patients.

Dr. Rabiul Morshed, one of the team members, told BSS that even though they were a non-COVID-19 facility, a huge number of patients "directly and indirectly trapped with this unfortunate virus " end up in BMCH. "But all of them have shown remarkable recovery being (COVID-19) negative in four days and 50 percent reduction of symptoms in 3 days," he said.

Bangladeshi Doctors Hopeful of Getting International Sanction

Stating that the negative test results made them 'hundred percent hopeful' about the effectiveness of the combination, Alam said that they were contacting the requisite government regulators and preparing to use international procedures for acknowledgment of the drugs for coronavirus treatment.

"We have contacted with DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) and other relevant government organizations for getting official approval for application of the medicines. . . they told us they are conducting their studies about our breakthrough," Alam said.

The team is now preparing to publish a paper of their research for an international journal, a mandatory requirement for scientific review and acknowledgment. "Until receipt of the international acknowledgment, the government agencies in Bangladesh or elsewhere might not officially approve the application of the drugs for COVID-19 treatment," said Dr. Alam.

Bangladesh's Battle Against COVID-19

The novel coronavirus, also called SARS-CoV-2, has infected over 4.7 million and killed over 315,000 people across the world. Scientists across the globe are racing against time to find a possible cure for the global pandemic that not only stopped the world dead in its tracks but also led to the biggest downfall in the global economy. Bangladesh has registered over 22,000 positive cases and 328 deaths.