A necklace bearing a similarity to an inverted cross, worn by Melinda Gates, has stirred a hornet's nest with many accusing her to be a Satanist besides reigniting the controversy theory related to the couple's role in coronavirus pandemic.

Both Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, who have been the most outspoken public figures involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, have remained in the thick of controversies related to the global pandemic.

In April, conspiracy theories linked the Gates couple with the pandemic with many claiming that Bill gates had prior knowledge of the pandemic. In yet another, rumors about the philanthropist trying to insert microchips in human beings under the garb of COVID-19 vaccine also emerged.

What Caused the Controversy?

The controversy related to a necklace worn by Melinda Gates erupted soon after she appeared during an interview on NBC News' Today Show. Dressed in a pink top, Melinda, who spoke at length about coronavirus situation in the US and criticized the Trump administration, wore a necklace that appeared like an upside-down cross.

Quick to jump the guns, the conspiracy theorists lashed out at Melinda alleging that the necklace showcases Gates' insulting the Christian faith by showing their allegiance to Satan. In a viral Facebook post, Serene Jordano called Melinda evil who went on to 'show her satanic upside down cross around her neck' on national television.

"This calls for a public execution for dark soul Melinda Gates WHO WEARS A SATANIC SYMBOL OF AN UPSIDE DOWN CROSS. The Gates are guiltily for millions of deaths world wide!Will Spend $375 Million Pushing Population Control and Abortion," tweeted a user.

"It's odd that The Wicked Witch of Benghazi, her daughter Chelsea and Melinda Gates would choose to wear the inverted cross-there are gorgeous pendents they could wear instead and they could afford the most beautiful but they choose to signal their loyalty to Satan," wrote another.

Different Theories on the Upside Down Cross

Catholic Answers, which defines itself as a "media ministry," stated: "The truth of the matter is that the upside down cross (without a corpus, so not a crucifix) is an ancient symbol of St. Peter's crucifixion. Tradition tells us that when St. Peter was martyred, he insisted that he be crucified upside down as he did not believe himself worthy to be crucified in the manner of his Lord."

Satanic Cult Awareness, a document published in 1993 and backed by the U.S. Department of Justice's National Institute of Justice, states that the upside-down cross is "blaspheme of the Christian cross". In one of its pages, the documents mentions: This symbol represented peace in the early 60's; but now, among the Heavy Metal and Occult groups, signify the 'Cross of Nero'. It shows an upside-down cross, with the cross member broken downward-'The Defeat of Christianity.'

Snopes quoted Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod: "Those are people who do not put any significance into using that symbol — it's just the trendy thing. ... It means that when you see someone with an upside-down cross, you may not know what the intended message is until, and unless, you ask that person."