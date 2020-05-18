More than two months after a five-year-old boy was shot by his three-year-old younger brother with a rifle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the parents. Terry Kelley Jr (28) and Clarice Fife (31) have been charged with reckless conduct and second-degree child cruelty by the authorities.

GBI spokesman Chris McKeown said that the Warren County Sheriff's Office had approached GBI to conduct an investigation into the shooting incident involving the juvenile. The unfortunate incident took place at their home located on Ranger Road in Warrenton.

Toddler Used Semi-Automatic Rifle to Shoot His Elder Brother

In the incident which took place on March 13, the toddler shot his five-year-old sibling with a semi-automatic rifle. The injured juvenile was rushed to the Augusta University Medical Center and he was released after two days of treatment.

In a press release issued by the GBI it was stated that during the preliminary investigation it was determined that the 5-year-old male juvenile was shot by his 3-year-old brother after handling a semi-automatic rifle that was pointed in the direction of the 5-year-old male juvenile.

"The 5-year-old male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and right arm and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was treated and released within 48 hours. Kelley and Fife are the parents of the 5-year-old male juvenile that sustained the gunshot wound," stated the release.

AJC reported that Kelley and Fife, who were booked into the McDuffie County Jail, were released after furnishing a bond of $5,000 each on Saturday.

5-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 12-Year-Old Brother

In yet another incident a five-year-old boy shot dead his 12-year-old elder brother with a gun he found in the woods. The younger sibling was playing with the gun, believing it to be a toy when he accidentally sent a bullet flying into his elder sibling's chest.

In the tragic incident, which took place on May 9 in Griffin, Georgia, the injured boy was rushed to the Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to FOX 5 the police have arrested Octavious Montrell Lyons as the suspect responsible for abandoning the gun in the woods. The publication stated that few hours before the fatal incident, the police were combing the woods, located near the kids home, for suspects regarding a traffic stop. Lyons has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in addition to several other charges, according to the publication.