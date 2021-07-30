Minnesota Woman Beheaded by Abusive Boyfriend in Broad Daylight: Resident Captures Chilling Video of Gruesome Murder [GRAPHIC]

A 55-year-old woman was decapitated in broad daylight on Wednesday on a street in Shakopee, Minnesota, by her abusive boyfriend, who is now under arrest.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, the decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer was discovered on a sidewalk next to an intersection by officers responding to a stabbing on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers also recovered a large knife in an alley nearby. Thayer's boyfriend, 42-year-old Alexis Saborit, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

'Please Send Help'

Disturbing footage of the ghastly act has since emerged on social media after a nearby resident filmed it on their cellphone. The video, shot through the resident's window and captioned "Please send help," shows Saborit dragging Thayer out of a vehicle's front passenger seat on to the street, where a pool of blood has formed.

The woman filming can be heard yelling profanities behind the camera as Saborit steps over the victim and picks up her decapitated head before opening the rear door of the sedan.

WARNING: The video is extremely graphic in nature. Viewer Discretion is advised.

Saborit Had a History of Domestic Abuse

Thayer worked at the Dollar Tree in Shakopee as well as at MyPillow. Her coworkers confirmed that she was in a long-term relationship with the suspect and domestic abuse had been a consistent problem. According to court records obtained by FOX 9, Saborit was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault in 2017.

About a month ago, Thayer's neighbor, Faith Howie, recalled she came to her apartment, looking for help. "She came around 1:30, 2 in the morning and knocked. She goes, 'Can I sleep here tonight? I'm afraid he is going to get up and start in again," said Howie.

He was Released by Judge Despite Warning That He Was a Danger to Society

He was out on bail on arson and property damage charges for allegedly trying to burn down his apartment when he killed Thayer. As pointed out by a Twitter user, Judge Richard C. Perkins ordered his release in March despite the defense's claim that Saborit was mentally ill and his release will "endanger safety of any person or the community." On Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was scheduled to be in court, but didn't show up.