Minnesota Man 'Infatuated' with Gabby Petito Case Charged with Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

The ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury - a Minnesota mother of two who was found dead in June - has been indicted on murder charges.

On Monday, the Winona County Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury returned an indictment for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for 29-year-old Adam Fravel. Fravel was initially charged with two second-degree murder counts on June 9.

Kingsbury Went Missing 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' in March, Remains Found in June

Kingsbury, 26, went missing "under suspicious circumstances" in Minnesota on the morning of March 31 after dropping the pair's two children off at daycare. Kingsbury's remains were later found on June 7 in a heavily wooded area off Highway 43 near Mabel, Minn., in Fillmore County.

Fravel was arrested that same day "on probable cause" and charged two days later, authorities said. A criminal complaint stated that Fravel told police he and Kingsbury were newly separated and in the process of moving out of the Winona home they shared with their 2-year-old and 5-year-old children after seven years of an "on-and-off relationship."

Fravel Pleaded for Kingsbury's Safe Return in Interview

At the time Kingsbury went missing, Fravel denied any involvement in her disappearance. In a statement to ABC News, he said, "I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything."

However, according to the complaint, Kingsbury was found near a rural property owned by Fravel's parents. Her body was wrapped in "a grey fitted bed sheet" that came from her and Fravel's home.

Fravel's Infatuation with Gabby Petito Case

The complaint also alleged that Fravel referenced another prominent case of a missing woman — Gabby Petito — in interviews with police.

"Fravel admitted being 'infatuated' with the Gabby Petito case. Fravel also admitted that he had made a statement to Madeline about her ending up like Gabby Petito," the complaint alleged, referencing the 22-year-old Petito, who was strangled to death by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in August 2021. "Fravel claimed he was trying to make a joke."

The complaint also detailed a series of text messages between Kingsbury and Fravel from Sept. 21, 2021, in which Kingsbury spoke of an alleged physical altercation. "You know I am not really OK with or over the fact that you put your hand around my neck and pushed me down in front of the kids earlier," she wrote in a message.

Additionally, the complaint included testimony from a friend of Kingsbury's who alleged they witnessed Fravel striking Kingsbury in the face while on a video call with her. During another video call, the friend observed bruises on Kingsbury's face, which they said Kingsbury attempted to hide.

Fravel petitioned for custody of the pair's two children but was denied by a judge. The Winona Police Department said in a June 9 statement that the children had been placed with Kingsbury's father and would remain there "until the [Child in Need of Protection or Services] CHIPS court makes a determination at a later date."

If convicted, Fravel could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.