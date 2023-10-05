Minneapolis Cop Revealed as OnlyFans Model Being Investigated after Driver She Pulled Over Turns Out to Be Her Adult Content Subscriber

Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a cop after she was revealed to be an OnlyFans model after pulling over a driver during a recent traffic stop who turned out to be a subscriber to her content on the adult platform. The unidentified police officer works in Minneapolis' 4th precinct.

She is now under investigation to determine if there have been any policy violations related to her involvement in running an adult-content subscription service while being a part of the police department. The driver said that it took him ten minutes to recognize the 35-year-old officer as someone he had seen over the past five months having sex and posting explicit photos online.

Shocking Revelations

The surprising encounter brought to light the officer's double life involving both law enforcement and adult content creation.

"We were doing a little talking and checking and I was like, 'Man, she got an OnlyFans page. I'm on her OnlyFans page,'" the driver told Fox 9.

"You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that's who it is, they do full sex videos."

The police department launched an investigation into the officer's account, which describes her as a "Free-spirited, Overly Optimistic, Creator of Sexy Content to Please Others!"

The information was obtained from a screenshot shared by Fox 9, highlighting the explicit nature of her content creation. "We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the chief has ordered an investigation," Chief of Police Brian O'Hara said in a statement to KSTP.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department's off-duty employment policy, officers are barred from engaging in work at businesses that are not deemed compatible with police duties.

This includes establishments that offer adult entertainment, such as nude, semi-nude, or topless exhibitions.

"If all we're talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations," a spokesman for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Life-Changing Encounter

The driver had a problem regarding the officer's authority upon recognizing her and being aware of her involvement in adult content creation. "You can't arrest me no more; I've seen your private parts," he told Fox9.

"I wouldn't want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can't respect you or the precinct that you're working at."

As of now, a specific timeline for the Minneapolis Police Department's investigation into the officer's involvement in adult content creation has not been released.

A high school English teacher, Brianna Coppage, recently resigned from her position in a Missouri school district after her involvement with an OnlyFans account was exposed.

The St. Clair School District initiated an investigation into the matter after rumors about her account circulated within the school community. Coppage was initially placed on leave during the course of the investigation.

"I don't want to fight the school district. I'm just ready for peace," Coppage told The Messenger on Tuesday. "I knew that nothing was ever going to be the same if I went back so that was just the best option."