Miley Cyrus Nearly Exposes Her Breasts in Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance; Video Goes Viral

Singer Miley Cyrus suffered a major wardrobe failure after her top nearly off fell exposing her breasts during her performance at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida. The 29-year-old singer was performing her single, Party in the USA, when the incident happened.

Following the wardrobe malfunction, the singer went backstage and returned with a red jacket.

Cyrus' Top's Silver Straps Came Undone

Cyrus was dressed in a slinky outfit comprising of a silvery colored top with a cowl neckline which had several holes in it. The top was held in place with a pair of straps tied around the singer's neck, Cyrus paired the top with a similar colored skirt which barely hid her bottom.

Moments after ushering the new year, Cyrus top's straps came undone in the midst of her performance. However, before her breasts could be fully exposed, the singer quickly managed to catch it with her hands. She then went backstage holding on to the damaged piece of clothing.

Moments later Cyrus emerged wearing a red blazer over her skirt and continued her performance. "Everybody's definitely looking at me now. I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added in between the lyrics.

Social Media Comes in Singer's Support

Towards the end of the show, Cyrus thanked her audience for joining her celebrate. "Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus said.

"We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party," she went on to add.

After the video clip of the incident went viral, there were several users who praised the singer for the manner she handled her wardrobe malfunction. "New caption "Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction and handles it like a damn pro" wrote a Twitter user.

May we all go into 2022 with the same poise, quick-wit, & "eh, shit happens" attitude as Miley Cyrus after that wardrobe malfunction. That ABSOLUTE CHAMP caught her top, sashayed offstage, came back on asap to finish her setâ€”AND *owned* it all with a couple of jokes. What a pro!" wrote another user.

"This the way to start a year lol Miley Cyrus singing Party in the USA while having a wardrobe malfunction and then just saying forget it and walking off stage topless its gonna be a fun year," expressed another.