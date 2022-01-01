Caroline Cruz; Senator Ted Cruz's Daughter, Comes Out as Bisexual; Says She Doesn't Agree With His Views

Caroline Cruz, the teenage daughter of Republican US Senator Ted Cruz, has come out as a bisexual in a TikTok video. Caroline, who also admitted to disagree to most of her father's views, revealed that she is yet to disclose her sexual preference to her father.

The clip of the video, which emerged on social media platforms, was part of Caroline's Q&A session with her followers on TikTok. The senator's daughter spoke at length about the pros and cons of being related to the politician.

Cruz's Daughter Says People Judge Her Because of Him

Revealing that she does not like the security guards following her everywhere including her trip to the friend's house, Caroline said that the crop top was photoshopped to appear longer in the Christmas card photo of the family.

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance, but I really disagree with most of his views," said the controversial senator's daughter in the viral clip.

According to Meaww when one of her followers asked if her father was aware about her bisexuality, Caroline responded saying, "I haven't told him yet, I'm kind of nervous to, to be honest, but I don't think he would be mad about it."

Social Media Slams Ted Cruz

It isn't the first time when Senator's relationship with his daughter has hit public eye. Caroline was seen refusing to hug her father during a 2016 presidential campaign trail. The video shows the teenager flinching and shouting 'Ow Ow Ow' as Cruz went on to hug and kiss her forcibly.

"Imagine having a dad who is so repulsive that his daughter is ashamed of what he stands for. Imagine attempting to control your teenage daughter so much that she resorts to social media to feel like she has a voice that will be appreciated. Received a J6 subpoena yet?" wrote a user.

"@tedcruz abandoned his constituents to die, while he sunned himself on the beaches of Cancun, and everyone - including his own daughter - thinks he's a sorry, worthless bucket of stinking puke, from Hell," wrote another user.

"That would be one of the daughter's that Ted Cruz blamed for his little getaway to Cancun. She likely didn't agree with him making her a scapegoat either," wrote another.