'Hypocrite' AOC Calls Republicans 'Sexually Frustrated' in Meltdown After Former Trump Advisor Calls Her Boyfriend's Feet Gross

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Republicans calling them sexually frustrated and fixated on her personal life. AOC's meltdown came after former Trump advisor Steve Cortes commented on her boyfriend's feet.

AOC and her long-time boyfriend, Riley Roberts, were pictured vacationing in Florida. The two were seen sitting maskless at a table with drinks.

Cortes Called Robert's Feet 'Gross, Pale Male Feet'

The image which first appeared in the conservative National Review, caused a lot of furore on the social media. Tweeting the picture, DeSantis' campaign wrote, "Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL 's leadership."

Soon after Cortes tweeted, "If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn't be frolicking in free FL." Targeting Robert, Cortes wrote, " Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2."

Lashing out at Cortes, the AOC responded in a tweet saying that Republicans are mad they can't date her.

"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet. Ya creepy weirdos," her tweet read.

"It's starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won't do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It's really weird," she went on to add.

#AOCMeltdown Trends on Twitter

Social media was trending with #AOCMeltdown and #AOCLovesDeSantis. There were several users who slammed the AOC for going maskless while holidaying in Florida even as strict mask mandates continue in New York.

"NY rules is masks regardless of location and vaccination status. So she goes to Miami to escape," tweeted a user.

"What the f**k is wrong with this woman? She is seriously unbalanced. Or the stupidest person on Earth. Or both. #AOCLovesDeSantis #AocMeltdown," responded another user.

"Not a Republican and don't care about your boyfriend's feet, but I do care about you dodging your own hypocrisy by changing the subject. But you've got no reason to care what I think. Carry on. You're going to anyway," opined a user.

"What's the criticism she's dodging in this tweet? Her inability to pour a drink through her mask or her boyfriend's pale feet?" expressed another user.