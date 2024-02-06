Miley Cyrus Hires Woman to Shield Her Bare Butt as She Admits She 'Forgot' to Wear Underwear at the Grammys 2024 [WATCH]

Grammys viewers were puzzled by the presence of one of Miley Cyrus' assistants on the red carpet, whose sole responsibility was to shield Miley's exposed buttocks from onlookers. Cyrus attended the 66th annual Grammy Awards to collect two wins, one for Record of the Year and another for Best Pop Solo Performance, both for her song "Flowers."

She turned heads walking the red carpet in a stunning see-through gold gown crafted from delicate mesh. Next to her, a woman in a black blazer was seen extending her hand to shield Miley's butt from any prying eyes. Speaking on stage, Miley later admitted that she completely "forgot" to wear her underwear.

Miley's Awkward Moment

Playfully addressing the audience while accepting her Record of the Year award, Miley humorously remarked, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear!"

The singer then proceeded to change her dress at least three times. Later, she donned a petite diamanté bra paired with a plunging dress for a captivating performance of "Flowers" on stage.

Receiving her award from Mariah Carey, Miley opted for a braless look in a cut-out black jumpsuit, revealing the intricate tattoos adorning her sides.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice Miley's wardrobe malfunction. One puzzled social media user wrote on X: "What was the woman doing with her hand near Miley's rear?" Someone theorised: "Protecting the asset." While another quipped: "Stopping farts!"

"I BELIEVE she was just covering up @MileyCyrus' butt cause that part of her dress is see through! She's probably a mom and wouldn't want anyone seeing her daughters but either," another wrote.

Bodyguard With Black Umbrella

Additional attention from fans was drawn to Miley's male bodyguard, wearing an all-black suit, who was seen holding what appeared to be a tall umbrella in his left hand. However, the manner in which he gripped the item, with his index finger extended down the handle, raised concerns among some fans, reminiscent of the stance associated with holding a gun.

Expressing their thoughts on social media, one fan on X speculated that the umbrella might conceal a "concealed firearm" or possibly serve as a "bulletproof shield."

"Real weapon concealed by the black coat. Oldest trick in bodyguard book," one fan wrote on X. In a peculiar conspiracy theory, some theorized that the man's right arm appeared longer than his left.

Another fan suggested: "Auto firearm dressed as an umbrella?" While another said the man's "fake arm" was holding the umbrella while his "real arm" was hidden beneath his jacket.

However, several others claimed that the umbrella was nothing more than what it seemed on the surface, writing: "Being a full time conspiracy theorist must be exhausting." Someone else agreed: "Y'all are so stupid bro there is literally a flash flood warning in Los Angeles, her bodyguard is allowed to hold an umbrella."

A third sceptic wrote: "It's raining in LA right now so of course he's carrying an umbrella." Another fan said: "You mean the guy carrying her umbrella on a day SoCal is getting poured on?"