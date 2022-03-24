Miley Cyrus Almost Died After Private Jet Was 'Struck by Lightning' and Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus almost lost her life after her plane, which was struck by a lightning was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, according to Daily Star reports. Cyrus, who often makes headlines for her scandalous acts on social media was traveling from Columbia's Bogota to the Paraguayan capital city of Asuncion along with her close friends were given the fright of their lives.

Due to the terrifying incident, the songstress, who was supposed to play at the Asuncionico festival was forced to cancel the event at the last moment. The incident came to light after the Wrecking Ball hitmaker's step sister, Brandi, who was also traveling on the same private jet while it was struck by lightning, took to her social media account to open up about how the group 'nearly died.'

Moreover, Cyrus, 29, also shared a short video of the horrifying incident on her Instagram page. In the video clip, all the passengers onboard the plane could be heard gasping in shock as the as the fuselage of the plane was illuminated after it was struck by lightning.

Cyrus Assures Fans She's Safe

However, shortly after the incident, Cyrus updated her fans that she's safe. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to AsunciÃ³n. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning," the Angels Like You singer wrote.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," the songstress added.

Cyrus' Stage Performance in Columbia

Despite the incident, Cyrus flew to Columbia and was seen giving a striking performance on stage. A video shared by the singer shows her donning a sexy black outfit, while singing and grooving to her song See You Again. Cyrus left fans drooling with her dance moves while flaunting her butts on camera.

Here's the hot Instagram video: