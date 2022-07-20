Miles Bridges: NBA Star Charged With Three Felonies For Beating Girlfriend In Front of Their Children

Former Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic and child abuse in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The charges come just a few weeks after he reportedly hit his girlfriend and the mother of their children in their presence.

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles in June on suspicion of a felony, but the allegations weren't made public until Tuesday. This definitely comes as a major blow to Bridges and if proven guilty, the athlete can end up spending several years in jail. There has been no word yet from Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' children.

In Deep Trouble

The Hornets forward was charged with two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause serious bodily injury or death, as well as one felony count of harming a kid's parent, per the District Attorney's office.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," District Attorney George GascÃ³n said. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their two children "on or about June 27 and 28," according to the lawsuit.

Bridges, who played for the Hornets, a team owned by Michael Jordan from 2018 through 2022 seasons, surrendered to the police in Los Angeles following the incident. He was subsequently arrested but was later freed after posting $130,000 bond, according to a TMZ report in late June.

Career Hanging in Balance

Bridges' career now hangs in balance given the charges slapped on him. If proven guilty, Bridges could end up spending years in prison.

Johnson also did not remain silent following the incident. She posted pictures of her physical state and claimed to have sustained various injuries, the most significant of which was "brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle."

At the time, Johnson said ... "I don't need sympathy," Johnson added. "I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better."

Bridges is a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer by Charlotte just days before his arrest.Following his arrest, his team released a statement.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

In 80 games last season, Bridges averaged 20.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists, making him the Hornets' leading scorer. This summer, he was anticipated to sign a huge contract with the Hornets or another team.

The athlete received a qualifying offer from Charlotte before the start of free agency, making him a restricted free agent who could be signed by any team that made an offer sheet to match.

The deadline for the Hornets to revoke their qualifying offer was July 13, but no action was taken by that time. Charlotte would need Bridges' approval to withdraw that offer if it wanted to do so right away.

Bridges' arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.