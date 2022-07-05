Britney Griner: Olympic Gold Medalist WNBA Star Writes to Joe Biden From Russian Prison, Pleads for Help

Seeking independence on America's Independence Day, Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist, has written a letter to President Joe Biden pleading for help. Griner, a professional basketball player, has been imprisoned in Russia since February on the suspicion of possessing vape cartridges containing hash oil.

The excerpts of the letter read: "I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, Olympic friends, or any other accomplishments I'm terrified I might be here forever."

Is the letter written by Brittney Griner Authentic?

Griner claims to be a nationalist as she comes from a family of patriots. Her father Raymond Griner had served in US Military and is a Vietnam war veteran.

Social media followers have expressed solidarity with Griner adding that her pleas should be heard and that she should soon be set free. A faction also added that Griner being a player should be spared this treatment by Russians.

Some of her fans have also expressed concern whether she would ever be able to participate in Olympic games again or hear the American national anthem during the games.

It is noteworthy that a faction of social media followers has raised a question on the authenticity of the letter adding that how did a hand written letter get out of "Russian prison".

A report published by Yahoo.com stated that in her hand written letter, Griner has directly addressed Biden begging him to help her, as well as the other detainees in Russia. "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other detainees. "Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore," pleaded Griner.

A Twitter user shared, "Would she welcome America's national anthem to be sung before her games now? The only prayer I'm going to pray for Britney is for her to know the Lord Jesus Christ. Not praying for her release. "Terrified" Brittney Griner Pens Open Letter to President."

Another user wrote, "Supposedly Britney Griner sent a letter to Biden telling how scared she is First of all how did she smuggle this letter out of Russia. Another thing years ago when my grandma received letters from Russia They Were Censored so Griner's letter wasn't Really!!"