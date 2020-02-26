Song Hye Kyo is making news again for her stunning appearance in the recently held Milan's fashion week. The Descendants of the Sun, Encounter actress shared her photos from the fashion week and fans can't get enough of Hye Kyo's beauty.

Hye Kyo fans got a real treat when she shared the pictures from Bottega Venetta's show on February 22. She looked sophisticated in her black and white pictures. Her candid pose gave elegant look to her beauty.

In the fashion week, actress Hye Kyo was seen sitting on the front row beside "Thor" actress Tessa Thompson and English ballet dancer Francesca Hayward. The actress has 9.8 million followers on Instagram and has been lately putting up her pictures from the fashion shows she is attending around the world.

In the work front, Hye Kyo has not committed to any drama or movie yet. But reports claim that she is in talks with director Lee Joo Young for the movie titled Anna. So far there is no confirmation from her agency or herself about any projects the actress has signed.

The project she is considering currently, Anna is supposed to be a female-centric story and Hye Kyo is interested in doing the project. But she is busy shooting commercials and taking the time off from her busy schedule since the news of divorce with her Descendants of the Sun co-actor Song Joong-ki broke out. Joong Ki had filed for divorce from Hye Kyo on June 26, 2019. The process was finalized the couple was granted a divorce in August, last year.

Hye Kyo is known to be choosy while selecting a commercial or any project. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was offered a lucrative advertisement to star in a Chinese advertisement where she had to promote Mitsubishi automotive company. But the actress rejected the offer and made her stance clear that she cannot do an advertisement for a company that used forced labour during World War II, committing war crimes. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is busy shooting for his movie Bogota in Columbia.