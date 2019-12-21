South Korea's most favourite stars Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo got married in Seoul almost two years ago. But the sudden divorce news shook the fans of the K-drama golden couple and the reason for the split was mentioned as "differences in personalities". But did they really get over with each other and found new love interests?

Song-Song couple after marriage

In June 2019, Song Joong-ki's agency announced that he has filed for divorce from Song Hye-Kyo. In July, it was revealed that the Seoul Family Court has granted the divorce of the ex-Korean golden couple. However, United Artists Agency which manages the actress mentioned that under the divorce arrangement, there will be no division of property or settlement of money.

After the marital break-up of both the k-drama stars, Song Joong-ki revealed that the duo would not be working on any project till the end of 2019. Later, 38-year-old actress Song Hye-Kyo was spotted in Cannes and she was seen having fun with her friends in the city located on the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor Song Joong Ki was spotted multiple times at various locations after divorce. One of his pictures with an unidentified woman went viral on social media after it was shared by the Chinese entertainment site Sina but there was no description of the woman.

Song Hye Kyo new ring?

While the actor has been keeping a low profile since their divorce, the famous Korean actress Hye Kyo started making public appearances within three months of the split. She had done photoshoots as well as endorsement deals.

Recent reports revealed that Song Hye Kyo attended an event with a ring on her finger. It may cause suspicions as the fans have been eagerly waiting to hear some good news about the couple since divorce. However, it should be mentioned that the actress did not wear the ring on her ring finger. But still, fans started assuming that she might have reconciled with her ex-husband.

Some netizens stated that it was nothing but a simple accessory from Chaumet, a jewellery brand that the actress endorses. So, the fans need to know that reconciliation is not happening between the ex-couple.