An Instagram post by Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In has attracted a lot of negative attention despite their genuine messages of support for victims of coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan which has spread around the world is creating a lot of fear among people. Song and Yoo sent their love and support to the people of Wuhan by sharing a gif.

Yoo shared the picture on his personal Instagram page with the caption: "We are human. We are Earth. We are one." Not soon after Song, a close friend of Yoo's, shared the same image showing her support to the people of China.

As the world is struggling to contain the disease, the virus has infected 15 people in South Korea. The entertainment industry in the country is adjusting the schedules because of preventive concerns.

The backlash from Chinese and Korean fans

The post created a furor among Chinese and Korean netizens. The video made by Yoo's art collective Studio Concrete is said to be trending on Weibo. The criticism was based on the post bringing in more money and how the post shouldn't be trending.

The post by Song garnered much attention. She was criticized and some even went as far as to attack her on her divorce from her former co-star Song Jong-ki. Some of the comments read: "Encouraging Wuhan will not ease the epidemic", "This also can be trending? Have you donated", "What is so touching", "One message can win goodwill and continue to earn money, it is easy to earn Chinese money."

The comments section on her post was disabled but the post has gained around 814,764 views.

Song after her divorce

Song was not seen sulking after her divorce from Jong-ki. She was busy studying and recovering from her divorce. She was traveling and meeting friends while she was on a break from the industry.

There are chances that she is making her comeback to the industry and said that she took up a role in the movie titled 'Anna'.