Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Controversial Netflix Fight Postponed Due to Tyson's Ulcer Flare Up; New Date to be Announced Soon

The boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, originally scheduled for July 20, has been postponed. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's promotional company organizing the event will announce a new date for the fight on June 7. The rescheduled fight is expected to still take place at AT&T Stadium.

In a statement, the fight's promoters announced that the sudden decision to postpone was made after a consultation with medical professionals on Thursday, who found that Tyson had an ulcer flare-up. The highly anticipated fight was originally scheduled for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to draw a large audience on Netflix, which will broadcast the event.

The statement from Most Valuable Promotions read: "The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

"The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

"Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.

"MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

Tyson Confirms News

Confirming the news, Tryson said in a statement, "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time."

"Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

On Tuesday, Tyson posted that he was "feeling 100 percent" after the ulcer flare-up, and Paul, a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, initially said that "nothing changed" regarding the fight's status.

The bout is an officially sanctioned heavyweight fight that will count on both their professional records.

It is set to be streamed live on Netflix without any additional pay-per-view charges for subscribers, whenever it takes place. Tyson hasn't fought a professional fight since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, although he did have an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a split draw.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and those who can't attend will be eligible for a refund.