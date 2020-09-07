Even though space agencies like NASA and ESA have been searching for extraterrestrial intelligence for many years, humans have not succeeded in making the crucial first contact. However, several space experts believe that alien life is real, especially considering the fact that the universe is so vast beyond human imagination. Now, boxing legend Mike Tyson has suggested that humans could be most probably descendants of aliens.

Are Humans Descendants of Aliens?

Tyson made these unexpected remarks during a discussion about extraterrestrial life in Joe Rogan podcast. It is not unusual for Joe Rogan to discuss weird topics with his guests, and this time too, he asked queries about alien life to Mike Tyson. Tyson, during his talk, also substantiated his views by talking about the vastness of the universe.

"Listen, there are more stars in space than there are grains of sand in the desert. Can you imagine that?" said Tyson.

When Joe Rogan asked more about aliens, Tyson suggested that human beings could be actually descendants of extraterrestrials.

"I think we're aliens. I think we're descendants of aliens. If you can't explain – If you can only tell me about Adam and Eve, I am going with aliens. If that's what you're hitting me with, Adam and Eve? I am going with these aliens. Perhaps, aliens were getting extinct, they were dying and they had to breed the lower – whatever you were saying – lower hominids, and this is us," added Tyson.

Maradona's Alien Admission

This is not the first time that a top sports star is talking about aliens and extraterrestrials. A few months back, Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona had claimed that he was abducted by a group of aliens. Maradona also claimed to have witnessed several UFOs during the event.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.

However, Maradona's claims were received with skepticism by many people, and they claimed that the footballer might be on a high while making these revelations.