Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Liverpool will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday and will try to maintain their unbeaten streak ahead of next week's title celebrations. Having already won the Premier League trophy, the Reds don't have any stakes in the upcoming match. Still, they will be eager to end their campaign on a strong note.

After a draw and a loss in their previous two league outings, Liverpool will be desperate to return to form. As the reigning champions, they will hope to bounce back and close out the season with a win. Liverpool come into this match as favorites, and a win is expected from them.

Liverpool Aim to End Season on a High

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and will be aiming to secure a favorable outcome against Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver a solid display on home turf and challenge the newly crowned champions.

In recent encounters, Brighton have proven to be tough opponents for Liverpool, and the visitors will need to put in a determined effort if they hope to come away with all three points.

Brighton & Hove Albion are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Liverpool, with Bart Verbruggen guarding the net. Jack Hinshelwood and Pervis Estupiñán will play as the full-backs, aiming to stay organized defensively. At the heart of the defense, Jan Paul van Hecke will be paired with Lewis Dunk to form the central duo.

In midfield, Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba will take on the roles in the double pivot, tasked with disrupting Liverpool's build-up play and regaining possession. Matt O'Riley will feature as the central attacking midfielder, with the responsibility of crafting chances and supporting the forward line. Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma will occupy the flanks for Brighton. Up front, Danny Welbeck will lead the line as the central striker.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup, with Alisson Becker guarding the net. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will operate as fullbacks. In central defense, Ibrahima Konate will join forces with Virgil van Dijk to form a solid partnership.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will provide stability and support, while Dominik Szoboszlai will play in a more advanced role. On the flanks, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring pace, creativity, and goal threat, while Diogo Jota is set to lead the frontline.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer, England, on Monday, May 19, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.