A South Rockwood woman is facing charges after reportedly soliciting a murder-for-hire against her ex-husband by attempting to hire a hitman through a fake website. However, her plan backfired since it was a mock website and the owner alerted the police as he was concerned that the woman was planning a murder.

Wendy Wein, 51, was arrested after an undercover officer met her posing as the hitman, who was offered a bounty by her to execute the killing of her husband. Wein was arraigned at Monroe County First District Court on Tuesday on felony charges and illegal use of technology to facilitate murder.

Plan Goes Haywire

Wein allegedly contacted a fake website called www.rentahitman.com, which claims to offer hitmen to solve problems. According to authorities, she filled up a service request form on the website on Friday and asked for a consultation to help with a personal problem, saying that her ex-husband was the target.

However, little did she know that it would lead her nowhere as it was a satire hitman rental website. Anticipating that the woman was planning to kill her ex-husband, the owner of the website immediately informed the police. Responding to the call, police sent an undercover agent posing as a hitman to talk to Wein. The undercover officer met her in a parking lot in South Rockwood. Wein offered him $5,000 to murder her ex-husband, who lives in another state and provided him with up-front payment for travel expenses.

Website Owner Saves Life

Wein was later arrested that day itself and was arraigned in court on Tuesday where she was charged with one felony count each of solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime through rentahitman.com. She has now been transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The police are still investigating the actual reason behind Wein planning to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband. However, credit goes to the website's owner for informing the police on time. The owner claims that he has helped prevent more than 130 murders since launching the website in 2005, informing police about customers who have shown interest in his website to hire hitmen for premeditated killings.

The website reads: 'Got A Problem That Needs Resolving? With Over 17,985 U.S. Based Field Operatives, We Can Find A Solution That's Right For You!' According to the owner, many have also shown interest in hiring hitmen for school shootings and even abduction.

Wein has indicated that her "mother intends to hire an attorney for her daughter," said Monroe County Prosecutor Michael G. Roehrig. "In the meantime, the court appointed an attorney to represent her." Wein who is being held on a $500,000 bond is expected to return to court on July 29 for a possible cause conference.