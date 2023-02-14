Michigan State University Shooting: Gunman Was 43-Year-Old with No Known Links to College and Shot Himself Dead Two Miles from His Home

The gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University on Monday night, killing three people and critically injuring five others before turning the gun on himself was a 43-year-old man with no known links to the college, police said. The full identity of the gunman is yet to be revealed.

Police are also yet to determine the motive behind the horrific attack. According to reports, the gunman terrorized the campus for nearly four hours as police struggled to nab him. A video has emerged that shows the alleged shooter's body being pulled onto the roadside by officers after he shot himself dead following the attack.

Dead but Motive Unclear

The unidentified suspect killed three peopleâ€”two at Berkey Hall and one at the university's Unionâ€”before killing himself just before midnight on Monday in Lansing after a struggle with police off-campus.

The gunman tormented the campus for about four hours, according to multiple sources, while rushing through the streets with a gun in hand and firing shots. However, investigators have not yet been able to determine his motive.

He finally shot himself dead after officers confronted him along Lake Lansing Road, about two miles from his home.

"We have no idea why he came to campus. He was not affiliated in any way with Michigan State University - he is not faculty or a student or staff," Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of Michigan State University police said.

A video has emerged that shows the body of the gunman being pulled onto the roadside after he shot himself dead. Rozman said that the gunman was found dead from a self-inflected gunshot wound to his head.

Police have not said whether the victims were students or given their names or ages.

The five injured victims of the terror attack on Monday night, according to Rozman, are still in serious condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Following the attack, the MSU campus will now be closed for 48 hours.

Panic on Campus

According to reports, officers are at the Lansing home of the gunman. Marlon Lynch, the chief of Michigan State University Police, made the announcement around 12:30 pm that the shooter had died.

"The suspect was located outside of the MSU campus and has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This truly has been a nightmare," he said.

Rozman said that the shooting started around 8:18 pm inside Berkey Hall, an academic building on the campus of East Lansing. Officers discovered several victims, including two dead within minutes of responding to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside the building.

The shooter then moved five doors down to the MSU Union building, which houses a student dining hall, and resumed shooting at students, according to Rozman. First responders discovered victims, including the third fatality in that building as well.

Online videos showed hordes of panicked students racing across the campus as police attempted to control the tumultuous situation.

Earlier, police released a photo of the suspect, who they described as "a black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap," following the 11 p.m. press conference. Officials could not immediately confirm what type of weapon he used.

Also, a video posted on social media showed the gunman moving from one building to another with a backpack