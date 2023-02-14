Michigan State University Shooting Suspect Seen Walking on Campus After Killing 3; Shooter Kills Self as Cops Approached

Three people were killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman opened fire in at least two locations on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich., on Monday night, before turning the gun on himself.

The announcement of the three deaths came less than an hour after the campus police reported that five people had been wounded and transported to a hospital. "Some of those victims do have life-threatening injuries," according to the university Police Department's interim deputy police chief, Chris Rozman.



Suspect Identified as Short Black Male, Seen Walking on Campus

The Michigan State University police released the first images of a suspected gunman in the campus shooting Monday.

The suspect, believed to be a short man wearing red shoes and a jean jacket, was last seen leaving the MSU union building on the north side of the building immediately after the shooting. Surveillance footage shared on social media showed an individual matching the suspect's description walking past a fraternity on campus.

Police initially received calls at 8:18 p.m. of a shooting at Berkey Hall on campus, Rozman said. Numerous officers responded and located several victims. Text messages were also sent out to students on campus at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

"Secure in place immediately," the messages said. "Run, hide, fight."

Police then received reports of a shooting at a nearby building, the university union building, he said. The police acted quickly and tended to the victims at both of the scenes, the deputy police chief said. The suspect was last seen leaving the MSU union building on the north side of the building.

Suspect Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The suspect fatally shot himself hours later as officers approached him at a location off campus, as reported by Detroit News. Law enforcement recovered two firearms from the shooter and multiple magazines from his backpack.