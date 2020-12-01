A Kazakhstani bodybuilder made his love official by marrying a sex doll in an unusual wedding ceremony, complete with a celebrant, dozens of happy guests and a romantic first dance. The bodybuilder, Yuri Tolochko, also shared a video of his marriage to sex doll Margo on social media earlier this week.

Tolochko had apparently dated the sex doll for eight months before proposing to her in December 2019. They also got engaged the same month and planned to marrying March this year. However, Tolochko had to postpone his plans after the coronavirus outbreak but was finally reunited with his love late last month in a traditional wedding ceremony.

Strange Kind of Love

Tolochko, reportedly, has been in love with Margo for years. The only thing is that she is a synthetic sex doll. Earlier this week, Tolochko shared a video and a few happy photographs of his wedding with sex doll Margo on Instagram, wherein the bride can be seen dressed in a plunging white lace gown alongside the proud groom in a black tuxedo.

Tolochko can also be seen planting a kiss on Margo, who stands stiff next to him. "It's happened. To be continued," the actor and bodybuilder wrote. In the Instagram video shared to more than 140,000 followers across their two accounts, Tolochko can be seen slipping a ring onto Margo's finger before the pair share a tender kiss in front of a crowd of delighted wedding guests.

Tolochko, who identifies himself as pansexual and describes himself as an "athlete, art worker, blogger and sexy maniac" in his Instagram bio, has been dating his now-wife Margo for two years.

A Whirlwind Romance

Tolochko's meeting with Margo and eventual wedding are much like a Hollywood romantic caper. He said that the two have apparently been inseparable since they met in a nightclub when Tolochko stepped in when Margo was being attacked by a man.

Following that he started dating her and got engaged in December with plans of an elaborate marriage in March this year. However, the pandemic played spoilsport and the marriage had to be postponed. Things got further delayed after Tolochko was attacked during a transgender rally in the Kazakh city of Almaty on October 31, when he suffered a concussion and a broken nose after dressing as a woman for the event.

That said things finally fell into place in November when the two tied the knot. There are other instances of Tolochko's love for Margo. Not content with Margo's looks, Tolochko even booked his wife-to-be in for cosmetic surgery earlier this year, at a clinic with qualified cosmetic surgeons.

Tolochko's affair and wedding may be unconventional but not illegal by law. The only requirements for a wedding to take place in Kazakhstan are that both consenting parties have to be male and female and over 18 years old. There is no mention of whether dolls are included.

Last year, in a similar incident a 21-year-old woman 'married' a zombie doll in a ceremony in the United States and planned to start a family, using a sperm donor.