Iran executed dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam on Saturday morning, according to the country's semi-official Nour news agency. Tehran's Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office announced Zam's execution by hanging. Zam was convicted of inciting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests.

The hanging comes just days after Iran's judiciary announced that Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against the 47-year old journalist. Zam was captured in 2019 after being in exile for years. In June, a court sentenced Zam to death after convicting him of "corruption on Earth," a charge often slapped by Iran in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.

No Mercy

Zam's website, AmadNews, and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram, had more than a million followers. Zam through his website and channel gave detailed description including the timings of the protests in 2017 that embarrassed Iran and directly challenged its Shiite theocracy.

Iran has also been accused of forcibly getting confession from Zam and his trial was labeled "grossly unfair" by international media.