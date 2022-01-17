Michelle Go: Time Square Subway Victim was an MBA Graduate and an Advocate for the Homeless

The Asian woman who was pushed to death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station on Saturday was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, according to a LinkedIn page bearing the same name and image of the victim. According to reports, Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was a kind-hearted person who lived in the Upper West Side and also advocated for the homeless.

Moments after the horrific murder of Michelle Go, Simon Martial, 61, was arrested. He has now been is charged with second-degree murder after killing Go at the southbound N, Q, R and W platform at West 42nd Street and Broadway.

Kind Soul Killed Mercilessly

According to her LinkedIn profile, Michelle was an MBA graduate of NYU's prestigious Stern School of Business. She lived on the Upper West Side and worked for Deloitte in strategy and operations and mergers and acquisitions, her LinkedIn Page states.

A Deloitte employee told Fox News on Sunday that she was interviewed by Michelle for a position in the company. Police have not independently confirmed the LinkedIn image is that of the victim, saying it does not comment on photos.

However, the LinkedIn page also shows Michelle as an Asian. She was remembered fondly on Saturday night as a "good soul." "Everybody at Ruxton Towers liked her," an anonymous acquaintance who asked not to be named told DailyMail.com on the Upper West Side. "She was a good soul - a nice person. She didn't deserve this."

The "wonderful,'' "kind'' 40-year-old woman was also known for her volunteerism over the past decade with the New York Junior League, where she helped those struggling to get and stay on their feet, including the homeless.

Ironically, Michelle was also killed by a homeless man. Martial reportedly shoved Michelle onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station in a seemingly random attack. He purportedly had approached a different woman, who was not Asian, but she moved away, police said.

Working for the Poor and Needy

"Michelle's focus populations were seniors, recovering homeless, immigrants, and under resourced and academically struggling elementary and middle school kids and their parents,'' a Junior League rep told The Post in an e-mail on Sunday. Michelle worked on one committee with "the goal of empowering adults and young adults on the path to independent success,'' the league said.

Michelle had reportedly been standing with two other women when she was pushed. The horrifying attack comes as crime in the subway and around New York City continues to soar at the beginning of Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's first terms, with two subway attacks occurring just this week.

The sorry thing is that Michelle was killed by someone, who belonged to a category she had been trying to help for years. Michelle had been trying to rehabilitate the homeless. At the same time she was a successful professional too.

"She helped them prepare to enter or re-enter the workforce by developing their professional skills of resume writing, interviewing, and networking, and by making sound decisions in matters of personal finance," the league said.

Her death has been mourned by both friends and colleagues. Tamas Erdos, who graduated from NYU's Stern School of Business with Go in 2010, said he's "shocked" by her sudden death. "She was really reliable, dependable and fun. She was a super person to have on the team," Erdos told The Post on Sunday.