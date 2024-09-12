Michelle Beisner-Buck: Joe Buck's NFL reporter Wife Undergoes Surgery after he Drove Golf Ball into Her

Michelle Beisner-Buck is currently on the injured list following a golf accident involving her husband, Joe Buck. On Wednesday, their ESPN colleague Adam Schefter reported that Beisner-Buck had surgery to repair a fractured ankle, which she sustained when her husband "accidentally hit it with a golf ball."

"More ESPN injury news: @MichelleBeisner underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Getting ready to roll back," Beisner-Buck texted Schefter. Beisner-Buck has been an NFL features reporter for ESPN since 2014 and also works on "Monday Night Countdown".

Unfortunate Accident Leads to Surgery

Beisner-Buck is also a former cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. Buck joined ESPN in 2022 as the announcer for "Monday Night Football," teaming up with Troy Aikman, his longtime Fox Sports partner.

The couple married in 2014 and have twin sons, Blake and Wyatt, born in 2018. Buck also has two daughters, Trudy and Natalie, from a previous marriage.

Buck said that one of the reasons he joined ESPN was to spend more time with his wife during football season, as they had previously spent many autumns largely apart.

"It dawned on us that we're actually gonna have no time apart. I don't know what this is going to do for my marriage and our relationship, but we'll just have to roll the dice and hope that it makes it stronger — instead of ending it," Buck deadpanned in an interview in 2022.

The broadcaster acknowledged that the opportunity to spend more time together during the NFL season made the job more attractive.

ESPN Staff Plagued With Injuries

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Schefter has reported an ESPN colleague's injury. He was also the first to share that NFL reporter Field Yates sustained a shoulder injury in August.

"While engaging in an activity to determine the draft order in his fantasy football league at @espnfantasy Ultimate Draft Weekend in the Bahamas, Yates dislocated his shoulder, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.

"The injury resulted in a brief hospitalization, but Yates now has been discharged, and is aiming to be ready for opening day."