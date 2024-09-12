Shannon Sharpe: Ex-NFL Player Livestreams Himself Having a Sexual Encounter with a Woman

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe has become the subject of a controversy after the Hall of Famer appeared to livestream himself having sex on Instagram. He later responded to the video, saying he was "disappointed" and "embarrassed" with regards to the incident.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the NFL Alum's Instagram account went live with video footage pointed towards the wooden floor. The clip featured audio of a woman moaning throughout and at one point saying, "It's yours, Shannon."

Smacking sounds can also be heard in the clip, which has since been circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the video went viral, Sharpe posted a now-deleted Instagram story claiming his account had been hacked."Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out," he wrote.

A few hours later, the ESPN personality came clean and admitted that his Instagram was not hacked and that it was in fact himself.

"Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I'm embarrassed for a number of reasons," Sharpe initially said during an emergency episode of "Nightcap."

"There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I'm behind closed doors. ... I'm very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard I'm disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down."