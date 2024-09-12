Maecee Marie Lathers: Bodycam Footage Shows Almost Unclothed Instagram Model's Outrageous Behavior after Killing Two in Miami Car Wreck

Chilling new body camera footage released today captures the glamorous Instagram model accused of causing a fatal Miami car crash, which claimed two lives, half naked and writhing in pain after the deadly road accident. Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, is facing 15 felony charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and DUI manslaughter, for the August 10 crash.

The horrific accident resulted in the deaths of Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio, while Molina's fiancée, Juanita Hernandez, was severely injured. Lathers blamed the deadly crash on a trendy party drug known as 'pink cocaine,' and a toxicology report found out that multiple substances were present in her system, according to NBC Miami.

Chilling New Footage of Maecee Marie Lathers

Footage acquired by Local 10 shows the influencer, topless and screaming, rolling on the ground just moments after the accident. According to police, Lathers was driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light at nearly 80 mph in her white Mercedes-Benz, crashing into a black Range Rover and a silver Suzuki.

The arrest report mentions the first victim had to be pulled from his wrecked vehicle but later died at the hospital, while the second victim died at the scene.

Lathers and Juanita Hernandez were the only survivors.

Minutes after the crash, Lathers was reportedly found vomiting and told officers the powerful ketamine mixture made her believe she was from the future.

Bystanders had to restrain her to stop her from fleeing the scene, according to the arrest report.

Shocking Scenes after Maecee Marie Lathers Crashed

Records obtained by NBC6 reveal that five seconds before the crash, the model was driving around 57 mph, then accelerated to 78 mph just as she collided with the other vehicles.

At the time of the accident, Lathers reportedly told Miami police that she had consumed a party drug called 'Tusi' or 'Tuci,' also known as 'pink cocaine,' prior to driving.

Tuci, or 2C, is a pink powder that typically contains a mixture of ketamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids, and/or new psychoactive substances.

Following her arrest in August, Lathers was placed under house arrest.

However, during a court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors requested she be detained until trial, adding two new DUI manslaughter charges.

Lathers has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will remain in county jail until her bond hearing on September 16.