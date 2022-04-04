Michael Ogunlade: Nigerian Police Inspector, 47, Dies While Having 'Marathon Sex' With Secret Lover in Ibadan Hotel

A Nigerian police inspector has died while having sex with secret lover, a widow, in a hotel room in Ibadan, according to reports doing rounds on various media websites. The police officer identified as Michael Ogunlade, 47, from the Eleyele Operation Department was having a marathon sex with a woman, who claim to meet Ogunlade every Sunday. The 'death while having sex' incident took place at the Hotel The Classical a.k.a White House, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

According to a source from the hotel, the unfortunate incident happened around 3:15 pm, on April 3, 2022, shortly after the inspector and his lover made payment for a short rest. An eyewitness at the hotel also confirmed seeing the two lovers together at the staircase but being an employee the she just ignored them. But, a few minutes later, the inspector's lover rushed down and started to cry, saying the man was unconscious.

"We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly but before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost," the eyewitness stated.

Did inspector Michael Ogunlade die due to the effect of energy booster dose?

While some reports claimed the inspector died as a result of the affect of energy booster to have sexual intercourse with his secret lover. Other conflicting reports suggest he died as a result of a thunderbolt laced on the woman by another man.

"I don't know her but the way she was talking after the incident, she had lost her husband since 2014. She even said the late officer was responsible for the payment of her children's school fees for more than five years and other house chores," one of the hotel worker said on the condition of anonymity.

Death During Sex

In another similar 'death during sex' case, a man, 35, had died after engaging in sex with an escort. The post mortem listed "extreme orgasm" as the cause of the person's death. The man identified as Charles Majawa lost consciousness and died shortly after having sexual intercourse with a woman in Phalombe, Malawi, according to The Sun.

Well, this is just another shocking death and true stories among the list of unfortunate people who have died while having sex.

So, these tragic stories highlight a dangerous side to everyone's fantasies. Hence, next time you get down and dirty remember to take care of yourself.