UK Teen Girl Forced to Have Sex With 17 Men in a Day to Repay Debt

A young escort forced a teen girl, 16 to have sex with 17 men in a day to repay her debt. The escort, 23, now faces a punishment of upto 16 months of imprisonment and suspension of two years with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours unpaid service following trial.

According to reports, the accused Tyler-Jo Walker, had befriended the teen girl on the popular social media platform Instagram and started exchanging messages with her. She then called the teen victim to her apartment and paid Â£47 for the her taxi ride. When the teen girl arrived, Walker asked her to pay Â£100 for the trip and some other items.

Walker even took X-rated photos of the victim to lure in clients. During the hearing it was revealed that Walker made the teen pose in only panties to click her sexy photos and put her forward as a potential sex worker at the escort agency, claiming that the teen girl was 18-years-old when the first client came to visit the teenager in the Sunderland apartment.

Reports suggest that the victim have had sex with over 30 men in a span of two weeks at a rate of around Â£80 per per half an hour of service, according to the mirror.co.uk.

The hearing at Newcastle Crown Court went on for over two weeks, before the escort was sentenced to jail. Reportedly, Walker took $916.80 (Â£700) of the amount the victim earned by having sex with those men while the teen girl kept around $3,928.26 (Â£3,000) of the earning to herself.

How the teen was forced to have sex with seven different men on the first day?

Reportedly, prosecutor Sue Hirst told Newcastle Crown Court that the the victim had described to police feeling she couldn't say no to the incidents as the defendant was so determined to make that happen.

"The defendant said to her 'the first person is here' and a man walked into the room. The complainant was so shocked that she ran to the bathroom and told the defendant she would not do it. Walker replied 'you are going to have to, how else are you going to make this money'."

"The defendant led her upstairs. The defendant spoke to the man, asking how long he would be there and he replied half an hour. She said it would cost Â£80," Hirst said.

After the man left, accused Walker took the money from the victim, who then went to the bathroom to for taking a shower.

"She was shocked to discover the defendant had arranged for another man to have sex with her that day. A second man arrived and had the same thing happened, he had sex with her and paid Â£80," Hirst further stated.

Reports revealed that the complainant describes of being distraught and speechless. "On that day, she had sex with seven different men," Hirst said, as per reports.

The teen girl was also taken to a flat in Jesmond, Newcastle, and city hotels for having sex with the men.

It has been reported that one day, the teenage victim had sex with 12 'clients' back to back followed by another four to five men which were assigned to accused escort Walker, who wasn't feeling well at the time.