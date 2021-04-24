Michael Lohan: Lindsay Lohan's Father Busted for Steering Addicts into Rehabs for Illegal Kickbacks

Lindsay Lohan's father was arrested in Florida on Friday for allegedly "patient brokering" wherein he brought addicts to drug rehabs in exchange of at least $25,000 in illegal kickbacks. Michael Lohan, 60, was arrested in Palm Beach on five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering.

Interestingly, one of the addicts was a woman, who Lohan was having a sexual relationship with. He was arrested in massive crackdown wherein more than 100 people were arrested as part of a Palm Beach County probe of the treatment industry led by State Attorney Dave Aronberg. Lohan's recent arrest adds to a rap sheet that dates back to the 1990s.

In Trouble Again

According to court documents, Lohan, who keeps addresses in Boca Raton and in Southampton, received illegal kickbacks in exchange off bringing addicts to the Pride Recovery Center in Delray Beach between 2017 and 2018. One of those addicts was a woman he referred to Pride Recovery while he was in a "sexual relationship" with her, the arrest warrant states.

At least nine checks totaling $27,750 were made out to Lohan, Lola Recovery or Lola Recovery Ventures, in 2017 and 2018, according to court documents. State attorney Dave Aronberg, who is leading the probe, told NBC News: "Mr Lohan was investigated by our Sober Home Task Force and he's being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient's needs. This is our Task Force's 117th arrest and will not be our last."

For that woman, who was identified only by the initials "B.M." in court papers, Lohan received a May 4, 2018 check from Pride Recovery amounting to $5,000, the arrest warrant states. The woman was referred to rehab on the same day.

Endless Controversies

Lohan was busted after a witness told investigators that he was introduced to Lohan in December 2017 by his business partners and they met to discuss him working with Pride Recover. However, the witness had expressed reservations about paying Lohan for patient referrals.

Days after meeting the witness, Lohan started referring patients to Pride Recovery. The witness told investigators that he was involved in an illegal patient brokering agreement with Lohan, who received a total of nine checks either issued to him or Lola Recovery Ventures, his company, for referring patients to Pride Recovery, investigators said.

That said, this isn't the first time Lohan has faced arrest. His illegal businesses have landed him in trouble earlier too. His rap sheet with law dates back to the 1990s. He also has a history of relationships with women who struggled with addiction. His ex-wife, Dina, Lindsay's mother, was charged with felony DWI in February, 2020.

A few days later he was arrested for allegedly getting physically abusive with his then-wife, Kate Major, who reportedly soon checked herself into rehab in Westhampton. He had also been arrested earlier for contempt of court in an insider trading investigation.