Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis Prompting 'Immediate Surgery' Before the Holidays in Emotional Facebook Post to Fans

Michael Bolton has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly before the holidays, necessitating "urgent surgery." The 70-year-old singer of "When A Man Loves A Woman," who had a recent stint on The Masked Singer last year, shared details about his health on Friday via his Facebook page.

However, Bolton, said that he is fast recovering from the health scare. "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," Bolton wrote on Facebook. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Fighting a Dangerous Battle

In his statement, the recipient of two Grammy Awards reassured his fans that he will be "devoting" his "time and energy" to recovery in the coming months. He also mentioned taking a "temporary break" from touring.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," the singer wrote as he thanked his fans for their "love and support" over the years.

"Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can," he concluded, signing his note, "Much love always, MB."

Social media users flooded the comment section with expressions of love and well-wishes for the singer-songwriter as he focuses on his recovery.

According to information from the singer's official website, the artist behind "Go The Distance" had numerous tour dates planned for 2024, initially scheduled to commence on February 1 in Florida.

The star had a bustling 2023, including a noteworthy appearance on The Masked Singer as the Wolf, and a performance in the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade last December, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

In a pre-recorded special hosted by Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough, Bolton showcased his talent by singing the classic track "Joy To The World."

Promise to Bounce Back

In 2022, Bolton served as the representative for Connecticut on "American Song Contest," NBC's American adaptation of the Eurovision Song Contest. During the semifinals, he performed his original composition, "Beautiful World."

At that time, the '90s icon reiterated to The Post his deep enjoyment of performing on stage in front of his numerous fans.

"I do enjoy artists performing my songs on those shows," he said.

"I find it funny that people are not sure what I'm doing in the contest," the New Haven native said.

"I was excited to do it. It's kind of brought me back to my roots in trying to create something that I think the world will enjoy ... You learn, aspiring to be an artist in this business, that there are a lot of great singers out there, but they don't have careers if they don't have hit songs. Songwriting is the source of energy that keeps artists alive. It doesn't just create careers but perpetuates careers."

Bolton had minimal exposure to the "Eurovision" version of the series before committing to "American Song Contest." Despite this, he felt compelled to create the utopian ballad "Beautiful World," aiming to craft a song that resonated with the challenges of the times and the emotional strain experienced by everyone.

"It's not meant to suggest that somebody's going to wave the wand and all of a sudden everything's going to be beautiful," Bolton said.