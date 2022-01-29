Is Mia Khalifa Dead? Ex-porn Star's Facebook Mysteriously Changed to 'Remembering' Tribute Page

Fans of Mia Khalifa are very concerned for her safety as her Facebook profile mysteriously turned into a memorial page. Rumours of the former porn star's death started doing rounds on the internet media after her social media account with over 4.2 million fans following, changed to a tribute page titled "Remembering Mia Khalifa".

Thousands of posts have flooded Twitter as fans enquired if Khalifa is alive. The Lebanese-American media personality, who underwent surgery on a 'deflated breast' is once again grabbing attention but this time for a piece of news that we hope is untrue. Khalifa's profile photo on her Facebook account has been removed while the word above her name reads, "Remembering."

"Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life," says the status on Khalifa's profile.

All of Khalifa's earlier Pornhub posts have been removed and replaced by a section that directs her friends and family to remember and honour them. Moreover, we all know that this is a Facebook feature that is usually applied when someone dies.

However, it is yet unclear whether Khalifa's account has been hacked. Worried fans took to Twitter to express their fears and ask, "IS MIA KHALIFA DEAD?" while another user directly tagged the ex-porn star questioning her, "are u dead or wtf @miakhalifa."

Khalifa Received Death Threats From ISIS

The adult film actor, who rose to prominence in 2014, has entertained her fans for years with her NFSW videos and X-rated movies until she quit the industry because of death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) for her controversial video.

Khalifa's Suicide Death Hoax

This is not the first time reports of Khalifa's death spreading on social media like wildfire. Earlier in 2020, fake death news of the popular adult actress broke the internet after some random Twitter user, on June 15 claimed that Khalifa died by suicide. However, seven days later, the user deleted his original tweet, which went viral on social media platforms.

Mia Khalifa's last post on Instagram and Twitter

While fake reports on the death of influential personalities are common online, it does worry some fans as Khalifa has not been active on Instagram as well for a couple of days. As of January 29th, Khalifa's Instagram and other social media pages are still active, but she hasn't posted anything since last week. She has a whopping 26.8 million followers on Instagram where she last posted a mirror selfie on January 18, which is almost two weeks ago. Khalifa's last photo on Twitter, which jas over 4 million followers, was posted on January 15.