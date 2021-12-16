Who is Yinyleon? PornHub Names 'Most Viewed Amateur Model' in 2021

PornHub's 'Year in Review' reports are out with some surprising, and some 'expected' results on December 14. Adult movie actress, Yinyleon, 37, is revealed to be the 'most viewed verified amateur model' for the year 2021 on PornHub. Yinleyon, who hails from the United States, has amassed a huge social media following of over 900k on Instagram. She is said to have recently joined OnlyFans too.

The adult entertainer and social media influencer is said to be of mixed ethnicity despite being born in an American family. The model prefers to keep her personal life private because of which, her family and friends largely remain unknown. She is, however, reportedly single currently. Yinelyon is believed to have been involved in multiple relationships in the past but she prefers to not talk about it, therefore no information is available on the same.

PornHub has released other 'surprising' search results for the year 2021. The site gained the most traffic from the US, closely followed by the UK, Japan, France, and Italy. The report also stated that 'Hentai' was the most searched category across the country followed by 'lesbian' and 'milf,' in the US.

Who is Yinyleon?

Yinleyon is known for her stints in adult movies and is fairly active on Instagram, updating her feed with her post-workout selfies along with videos of her performing glute building or leg building exercises. The most distinct feature in the model is her hour-glass-shaped figure with a height of 5ft 6 inches. She is also said to prefer directing and producing her own adult films. Yinyleon's estimÐ°ted net worth is $750,000 currently.

According to PornHub's YeÐ°r in Review 2021, Yinleyon was viewed 330,483,083 during the year. Following her in the list are SÐ°mÐ°nthÐ° FlÐ°ir OfficiÐ°l [133,061,927 views], and DÐ°nikÐ° Mori [131,920,470 views].

Lana Rhoades is PornHub's most searched pornstar

Adult film actress, Lana Rhodes retains her title of the most searched pornstar of the year on the site twice in a row. The 25-year-old adult entertainer was the most-searched pornstar on PornHub in 2021 followed by Abella Danger, Eva Elfie, Riley Reid, and Mia Malkova respectively. According to the report by PornHub, Rhoades amassed 1,230,309,897 video views on the site in the year 2021.

The controversy around Lana Rhoades' pregnancy earlier this earlier might have played a role in boosting her popularity on PornHub. There were a lot of rumors around who was her baby daddy, which possibly rekindled fans' interest in her despite her leaving the industry.