Mexican President Vows to Stop Migrants Crossing into US Through Her Country 'Effective Immediately,' Trump Says

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured him that she will "stop migration" through her country into the US "effective immediately" in what is being seen as a major breakthrough on border talks.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," he added. The major policy shift aims to help the U.S. in curbing the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration through the shared border with Mexico, a top priority Trump promised to tackle during his campaign.

Mexico to Stop Border Crossing

Trump, 78, also said that he and Sheinbaum had a "highly productive discussion," which included addressing the issue of illegal drugs entering the U.S. from across the southern border. "We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!" he wrote.

Sheinbaum Pardo, a 62-year-old scientist and former Mexico City mayor, made history as Mexico's first female president when she took office in October.

She said in a social media post that she would promptly tackle migration issues, including addressing a caravan of migrants en route to the U.S.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump," Sheinbaum Pardo wrote on X.

"We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico.

"We also discussed strengthening collaboration on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty and the campaign we are carrying out in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl," she added.

Trump Keeping His Promises

If Mexico's president complies with Trump's demand to close the border, the massive annual influx of migrants entering the U.S. via Mexico—many originating from countries worldwide—could significantly decline. Since fiscal year 2021, federal data reveals nearly 11 million encounters with migrants crossing illegally.

Earlier this week, Trump announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexican imports to pressure the country into taking stronger action against illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

As part of the executive order, Trump also said that Canada and China would face tariffs of 25% and 10%, respectively.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that Sheinbaum's commitment to halting migrant entry into the U.S. would take effect "immediately." "Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately," the 45th president said.

Trump has pledged to launch the largest mass deportation effort in history, starting immediately after his inauguration on January 20.

Earlier this month, the president-elect confirmed plans to declare a "national emergency" to facilitate the deportation of undocumented migrants using "military resources" upon his return to office.

He is also expected to reinstate several policies aimed at reducing illegal border crossings, including the "Remain in Mexico" program, which required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration hearings during Trump's first term.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled plans for a "widespread U.S. advertising campaign" highlighting the dangers of fentanyl. "Millions of lives being so needlessly destroyed," Trump said of the illicit drug.

"By the time the Campaign is over, everyone will know how really bad the horror of this Drug is."