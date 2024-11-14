Mary Beth Blasetti: Maryland Mom of Newborn Killed in Horror Accident after Being Ejected from Golf Cart

A new mom was killed in a horror golf cart accident at a private members' club in Maryland. Mary Beth Blasetti, 32, was thrown from the cart near Sherwood Forest Club on Saturday. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, where she died two days later.

Blasetti is survived by her two-month-old daughter, Mary Katharine, and her heartbroken husband, Nick, 33. The tragic incident took place on the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill in Annapolis, near the golf course of the private members' club. Blasetti was riding as a passenger in the cart when it either hit a bump or jolted while moving across different surfaces.

Horror Death

She then either fell or was thrown from the cart, sustaining injuries that would later prove fatal, based on a preliminary investigation. The golf cart was driven by a 32-year-old woman from Crownsville, whose identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky said.

"It is incredibly sad," he added. "When police arrived the fire department was already on the scene. She had sustained an injury and was airlifted to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

"Even though it was a gold cart it is still classed as a vehicle. The Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating the collision."

Blasetti was an alumna of the University of West Virginia and a sister of the WVU Alpha Phi sorority.

Her former classmates shared touching photos of floral tributes placed at the sorority house in her memory.

"Marybeth was such a beautiful person," her mother-in-law Sandi Blasetti said. "Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of her."

Tributes Pour In

Blasetti was an account manager at Golden Hippo, a brand marketing firm. A senior director at the company called her a "superstar" in her role. "But above all else, she was a lovely and wonderful person," Ben Middlemas shared.

He also posted a link to a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses, which has already raised nearly $250,000.

"Mary Beth brought joy to so many and had a wide community of friends and family who are devastated by her sudden passing," her friend Olivia McKenna wrote.

"She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her."

McKenna shared that Blasetti and her husband had recently bought their first home and welcomed their daughter in September. A remembrance service is scheduled for November 25.