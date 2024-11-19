Married New Mexico Teacher Arrested After She was Caught Kissing a Student, Charged with Child Sex Crimes

A married substitute teacher in New Mexico is accused of child sex crimes reportedly asked the principal not to tell her husband after she was caught kissing a student near campus.

Michaela Ford, a 30-year-old sub at Estancia High School, was arrested Friday on seven charges, including criminal sexual penetration and sexual contact with a minor, KOAT Action 7 News reported.

Ford Seen by a Witness Kissing an Underage Student

She was allegedly seen by a witness kissing an underage student near the middle and high schools on Nov. 6, who then reported the incident to school authorities, according to court records obtained by the local outlet.

School staff members then checked surveillance cameras on campus and found footage of the alleged encounter, the court documents state. When confronted, Ford reportedly told the school principal not to tell her husband, KRQE reported.

School District Releases Statement

The school district said the substitute teacher had been working for the district for less than a month before the alleged incident. She was immediately separated from students, Estancia Municipal Schools said in a statement obtained by KOAT.

"Estancia Municipal Schools is disturbed to learn of the allegations made against a former substitute teacher in the District, who was arrested. The District is working closely in cooperation with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation is conducted," the district said. "The safety of our students is our highest priority."

Additional details about Ford's alleged sexual misconduct and the age of the victim have not been disclosed.