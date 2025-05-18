Mexican Navy Tall Ship that Crashed into Brooklyn Bridge Killing Two Lost Power Before Collison

The Mexican Navy tall ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night apparently suffered power failure just before the collision, the NYPD said. The massive vessel Cuauhtémoc, with a crew of 277—mostly cadets—lost control and went backward into the bridge and slammed its towering 147-foot masts into the roadbed around 8:30 p.m.

Two sailors were on top of one of the masts at the time of the collision. Fire officials said that two people were killed and 17 others were injured, including four in critical condition. Officials cautioned that the loss of power is only a preliminary finding, as the NTSB is still investigating the incident.

Completely Unexpected

The vessel reportedly suffered a mechanical failure, leading the captain to lose control as the ship was caught in the river's strong current. The river's current pushed it into the bridge's roadway around 8:30 p.m., according to Mayor Eric Adams and video footage of the crash.

The impact tore off the ship's 147-foot masts. Mayor Adams said that two sailors were on the mast when the ship struck the bridge, which has a maximum clearance of 135 feet. A search and rescue mission has been launched in the East River.

According to officials, as the ship's three towering masts hit the iconic bridge one after another, at least two crew members were standing atop them. Other sailors were reportedly seen hanging from the broken masts during the incident.

"The boat was coming under the bridge, and there were sailors on top of the boat, the sails hit the bridge and then people were falling off of the boat sails," said Elijah West, who saw the chilling crash at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

"It was crazy. We were standing under the bridge and we all started running. Then I saw people hanging from the sails. Police boats came around fast — about five minutes later. And then police guided the boat to the (Manhattan) bridge and started the rescue. It was a shock."

Two people were killed and the injured have been taken to the Brooklyn Navy Yard and nearby hospitals for treatment.

Stunned bystanders gathered along the nearby pier, witnessing the terrifying scene as it happened.

Encounter with Death

Harrowing video from the scene captured the tall mast striking the bridge's deck and then plummeting several stories below. The remaining masts appeared to collapse soon after. Terrified onlookers at the Brooklyn park under the bridge were seen running for safety as the ship veered toward the grassy area.

"She's about to crash," one terrified witness could be heard saying in the footage.

The damaged vessel is currently idle in the water as emergency crews continue their work at the scene. According to sources, it is expected to be relocated to Pier 36.

Rescue teams searched the surrounding waters, but sources confirmed that no one was reported to have fallen in.

"We were celebrating and we were saying goodbye and singing," said 43-year-old Ismari Romero, who witnessed the incident unfold from Pier 17 alongside her sister and other fellow Mexicans who had come to greet the ship in New York City and "make them feel like home."

"We were all joyful, and they departed. And when they reached the Brooklyn Bridge, I believe they hit the bridge and the top collapsed. We were very scared. A lot of people were screaming, a lot of people were crying. They're like, 'How is this happening? How is this possible?'"

Fire officials have asked drivers to prepare for traffic disruptions and road closures near New Dock Street and Water Street in Brooklyn. The bridge sustained only minor damage and it has since been reopened to the public.

The ship, originally built in Spain in 1982 specifically for cadet training, was visiting New York City as part of a campaign for next year's Sail4th tall ship celebration, marking America's 250th anniversary.

The stop is just the third in the vessel's eight-month global journey, which allows Mexican cadets to gain hands-on sailing experience in destinations such as Jamaica, Iceland, Portugal, and beyond.

This year, the ship carries 175 cadets — the largest training class in the history of the Mexican Navy.