Met Gala 2025: How to Watch, Date, Time, Theme, Host, Stars, and More

Met Gala 2025 will begin with a worldwide live streaming on Monday (May 5) at 5:30 pm EST or 2:30 pm PST. Fashion lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting to see the new trends celebrity guests will bring in this year. Ahead of the glam event, the organizers have shared details about the fundraising festival, including the theme, host, and live streaming details.

Fashionistas can expect the participation of actors, actresses, sports stars, musicians, social media influencers, politicians, businessmen, and women. Since the organizers do not reveal details about the invited guests, the viewers can wait for the big surprise when the show begins. However, the star-studded haute couture festival will not be televised by cable or broadcast networks.

Here is everything about Met Gala 2025, like the date, time, theme, host, stars, and live streaming details.

How to Watch?

The fashion event will take place at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Monday (May 5) at 5:30 pm EST or 2:30 pm PST. Multiple platforms will livestream the star-studded program. Vogue will exclusively livestream the glam event on its official website and YouTube channel from 6:00 pm EST or 3 pm PST.

E! will live stream the red carpet arrivals on Live From E! Its coverage of the glamourous event will be available on E! Online, Access Hollywood, Peacock, Today, and the YouTube channel of E! News!

Theme

The theme for Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, revealed that the event will be around black fashion. It will focus on the Black dandy style from the 18th century. The dress code for this year is Tailored to You.

Hosts

The co-chairs of Met Gala 2025 are singer-songwriter and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo. NBA superstar LeBron James will attend the fashion extravaganza as an honorary co-chair.

Actor and singer Teyana Taylor will host the glam event's live streaming with actor and comedian Ego Nwodim and actor and producer La La Anthony.

Star Attendees

The partial guest list of the glamourous event is apparently out. The star attendees rumoured to attend the fashion festival include Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Usher, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Bad Bunny, Zoe Saldana, Cynthia Erivo, Rihanna, Emma Chamberlain, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Lala, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Simone Biles, Sydney Sweeney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anok Yai, Gigi Hadid, Charli xcx, Bruno Mars and Camila Cabello.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Gal Gadot, Rose, Rosalia, Anitta, Lana Del Rey, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Rachel Zegler, Barry Keoghan, Kris Jenner, Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Florence Pugh, Jennie Kim, Cardi B, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Nicholas Galitzine, Karol G, Elle Fanning, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Pedro Pascal, Ice Spice, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Pete Davidson, Halle Bailey, Diara and Addison Rae might also take part in the glam event.