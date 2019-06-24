It seems Daimler AG is guilty of its own version of the infamous "Dieselgate" scandal that battered rival Volkswagen AG from 2008 to 2014.

Daimler is recalling 60,000 Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI diesel engine-powered compact luxury SUVs in Germany after the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) found they were equipped with software that distorted emissions tests. Affected by the recall are GLK 220 CDI SUVs produced between 2012 and 2015.

Daimler confirmed it ordered the recall on June 21. The company, however, said it will appeal against the decision while continuing to cooperate with the BMVI.

BMVI announced it will expand its investigation into the GLK 220 model, which consists of the GLK 220 CDI BlueEfficiency and the GLK 220 CDI 4Matic BlueEfficiency.

Bild am Sonntag, Germany's largest Sunday newspaper, blew the lid off the Daimler emissions scandal in April. It reported the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), or the Federal Motor Transport Authority, was investigating suspicious software in Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI SUVs produced between 2012 and 2015.

This, after tests showed these SUVs only met emissions limits when a certain function is activated. These tests found the European Union's emissions limit of 180 milligrams of nitrogen oxide (NOx) per kilometer was exceeded once the software was deactivated during the tests.

KBA also ordered Daimler to expand its recall program to retrofit vehicles illegally fitted with emissions-cheating software. It previously ordered Daimler to recall 700,000 of its diesel-engine vehicles (including the C- and E-class) worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany.

The new recall for the 60,000 Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDIs is in addition to these totals.

Daimler adamantly denies KBA allegations it installed illegal software to manipulate diesel exhaust tests. It now faces huge fines in the millions of Euros. In February, German prosecutors opened legal proceedings against Daimler on account of this embarrassing emissions scandal.

KBA continues to investigate the widespread use by German motor vehicle makers of software that limits the number of dangerous particles emitted by vehicles during testing.

Daimler has recalled more than 3 million vehicles to fix excess emissions from their diesel engines since 2015 following the VW emissions scandal.

