Memorial Day 2025: Parades, Ceremonies, Observances, Free Activities, and More

Memorial Day 2025 is here, and Americans are all set to honor the individuals who lost their lives while protecting the country. Every year, people in the U.S. observe this day on the last Monday of May. This year, it falls on May 26. People across the country pay tribute to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and sacrificed their lives during the Civil War.

Americans visit national cemeteries and memorials to honor and respect the soldiers and their families for their sacrifices. Local communities, organizations, and associations organize parades, ceremonies, observances, and free activities to remember the contributions of defense persons in protecting the country. Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of summer in the United States. Family gatherings, fun activities, and open-air markets are part of the celebration.

Here is a complete guide to all events across the U.S. on Memorial Day 2025, including parades, ceremonies, observances, and free activities.

Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts ceremonies at various VA National Cemeteries on Monday (May 26). Veterans can visit cemeteries in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Memorial Day Parade 2025

Chicago will host one of the biggest Memorial Day Parades in the U.S. on Monday. City officials and veterans will take part in the parade with marching bands. Navy Pier will host fireworks at night over Lake Michigan.

A parade from downtown Holland to Pilgrim Home Cemetery will take place on Monday (May 26) at 9:30 am. Another parade will happen at the Zeeland Cemetery. Parades will also occur at Grand Haven, Jenison, downtown Hudsonville, Jamestown, Plainwell, and Wayland.

Carnivals and Festivals

Jones Beach Air Show will take place outside New York City, featuring aerial performances by civil and military pilots. A Memorial Day Carnival will take place at Mill Valley Middle School and Day on the Green at Mill Valley Community Center on Monday (May 26). An open and free activity consisting of tour artists' studios featuring sculptors, photographers, and jewelry makers will take place at multiple locations in Point Reyes Station and Iverness Park areas.