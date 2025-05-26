11 People Injured in Memorial Day Shooting in South Carolina Beach Town as Police Investigate Incident

Police are investigating a mass shooting that took place in a South Carolina beach town, leaving at least 11 people hospitalized. The gunfire broke out in Little River on Sunday around 9:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Horry County Police Department (HCPD).

Both police officers and county firefighters responded quickly to the chaotic scene, with video footage capturing several emergency vehicles surrounding the area. Horry County Fire Rescue rushed at least 11 injured people to nearby hospitals, though it remains unclear how many of them suffered gunshot wounds. Police also said that several other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles following the shooting in the area.

Memorial Day Mayhem

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, as the investigation is still ongoing. According to a police update released at 11 p.m., the Horry County Police Department believes this was a targeted incident and that there is no further risk to the public.

Shocked locals took to social media to react to the Memorial Day weekend violence, with some saying they heard the gunshots go off. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been identified.

In a separate incident, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of their officers accidentally discharged his firearm while responding to an unrelated call in the Little River area, resulting in a self-inflicted leg wound.

The officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. No one else was injured by the accidental shooting.

It remains unclear what specific incident the officer had been responding to at the time.

Little River is located about 20 miles from Myrtle Beach. Watson Avenue, where the mass shooting took place, is predominantly a residential area.

Not the First Time

The violent episode comes just after fights broke out, leading to a stampede at a Memorial Day celebration nearby. At least 10 people were hospitalized amid the chaos during a concert at Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach, around nine miles from Little River, on Saturday night.

Interim Town Manager Linda Cheatham issued a statement confirming that an unspecified number of people were injured during the violence. "There were a couple of fights that broke out causing panic in the crowd, and several people were injured trying to leave the area," Cheatham said.

"Adequate police and medical staff were on hand to aid as needed and transport individuals to the hospital. The music was paused, but the event continued until the festival closing time of 3am."

The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, commonly known as Black Bike Week, draws over 400,000 attendees every year.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the motorcycle event, which features meet-and-greet sessions, parties, live performances, and various forms of entertainment. The festivities began on Friday and are set to wrap up on Monday.