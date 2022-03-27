MelRose Michaels: OnlyFans model cum YouTuber Launches Kinky Business School for Sex Workers

A woman who wants to pass on her wisdom about the porn industry has launched her own kinky business school to teach sex workers sexting. MelRose Michaels, a YouTuber, who has over 352,000 followers on Instagram is an OnlyFans creator, who not only runs her own marketing firm and a fashion brand, but also launched Sex Work CEO, a school where sex workers could learn about the porn industry.

In an exclusive interview Michaels told the Daily Star, that she started her kinky venture to make sex workers believe that they are no less than people in business. "I launched Sex Work CEO as a business resource for sex workers because I wanted hem to think of themselves as business people," the OnlyFans model said.

She said that she had seen how over the Covid-19 pandemic millions of people were trying to get involved with the sex industry. "I came from a business background. I'd worked in mainstream marketing and sales. Prior to becoming a creator, I used those skills to become one of the top cam models in the business," she added.

The model wants to share her wisdom with other sex workers to help them become successful. She said, "The outside world thinks this is easy, that it's just taking your clothes off and picking up a camera. It's not. If I can make MORE sex workers successful, they'd have the financial resources to become a stronger force to fight back that stigma."

Speaking about her kinky venture, the model further added that her lessons are applicable to all content creators. "My lessons are generally applicable to all creators with the caveats no one tells you to make them work as a digital sex worker. I'm one who personally believes arguing your case for change is a small percentage of the fight for change," Michael added during the interview.

From teaching general productions skills to lighting and camera angles, MelRose teachers everything. She also educates sex workers on how to make money through sexting as well as expanding personal brand with podcasts. "I want Sex Work CEO courses to become a hub long after I've stopped filming adult content," she said.