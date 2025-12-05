Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 Nominees and Winners For Top 10 Artists

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 is only a couple of weeks away from its worldwide live broadcast. Ahead of the event, the organizers shared the nomination list and announced the winners for the Top 10 Artists. The nominees include BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, BIGBANG member G-Dragon, and BLACKPINK member Jennie.
The winners of the Top 10 Artists award are aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, BIGBANG member G-Dragon, IVE, BLACKPINK member Jennie, Lim Young Woong, NCT WISH, PLAVE, RIIZE, and BLACKPINK member Rosé. The finalists in this category were chosen based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluations, and 20 percent users' votes. The first round of voting took place between November 20 to December 4.
The 17th edition of the Melon Music Awards (MMA) will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday (December 20). The nominees for this annual award show were determined based on music released between October 31, 2024 and November 19, 2025. The winners of the Grand Prize (Daesang) and other awards will be selected based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluations, and 20 percent users' votes.
However, the Millions Top 10 awards will be given to 10 music albums that surpassed one million streams on Melon within the first 24 hours of their release. The winners will be selected based on 80 percent by download and streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.
Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 Nominees:
Artist of the Year (Top 10 Winners)
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BIGBANG member G-Dragon
- IVE
- BLACKPINK member Jennie
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT WISH
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- BLACKPINK member Rosé
Album of the Year
- BABYMONSTER for DRIP
- BIGBANG member G-Dragon for Übermensch
- IU for Kkot Galpi 3
- IVE for IVE EMPATHY
- BLACKPINK member Jennie for Ruby
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO 2
- PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1
- RIIZE for ODYSSEY
- BLACKPINK member Rosé for rosie
- SEVENTEEN for HAPPY BURSTDAY
Song of the Year
- 10CM for To Reach You
- BABYMONSTER for DRIP
- BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- BIGBANG member G-Dragon for HOME SWEET HOME (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)
- HUNTR/X for Golden (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
- IVE for REBEL HEART
- BLACKPINK member Jennie for like JENNIE
- Maktub for Starting With You
- BLACKPINK member Rosé for toxic till the end
- ZO ZAZZ for Don't you know
Millions Top 10
- EXO member Baekhyun for Essence of Reverie
- BOYNEXTDOOR for No Genre
- SEVENTEEN member BSS for TELEPARTY
- SEVENTEEN member CxM for HYPE VIBES
- DAY6 for The DECADE
- NCT member Doyoung for Soar
- BIGBANG member G-Dragon for Übermensch
- NCT member Haechan for TASTE
- ISEGYE IDOL for Stargazers
- IU for Kkot Galpi 3
- IVE for IVE EMPATHY
- BLACKPINK member Jennie for Ruby
- BTS member Jin for Happy
- Lee Chan Won for bright;燦
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO 2
- NCT member Mark for The Firstfruit
- NCT DREAM for Go Back To The Future
- NCT WISH for COLOR
- NMIXX for Blue Valentine
- PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1
- RIIZE for ODYSSEY
- BLACKPINK member Rosé for rosie
- SEVENTEEN member HAPPY BURSTDAY
- DAY6 for Sungjin for 30
- TXT for The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY
- ZEROBASEONE for BLUE PARADISE
New Artist of the Year
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Hearts2Hearts
- JAESSBEE
- KiiiKiii
- ZO ZAZZ
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- Hearts2Hearts
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
Best Group (Male)
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- TXT
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- IU
- BLACKPINK member Jennie
- BLACKPINK member Jisoo
- BLACKPINK member Rosé
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- 10CM
- BIGBANG member G-Dragon
- Lim Young Woong
- Maktub
- ZO ZAZZ
Best OST
- BTOB member Changsub for True Love from Secret Relationships OST
- EXO member Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) for FOREVER from Resident Playbook OST
- HUNTR/X for Golden from KPop Demon Hunters OST
- PLAVE for We don't stop from The Fiery Priest 2 OST
- TXT for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook OST
Best Pop Artist
- Don Toliver
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- KATSEYE
- Lady Gaga
Track Zero Choice
- Bek Hyunjin for Mogwa
- CHS for ECHO
- CHUDAHYE CHAGIS for Jakdu: Standing on Blades
- Effie for MORE HYPER
- HANRORO for Goodbye, My Summer
- huijun woo for spacious house
- Kim Oki for Lucky (featuring Wonstein)
- Sanmanhan for Heart of a Dog
- Shin In Ryu for Attack!
- Wah Wah Wah & Noridogam for Uncertainty