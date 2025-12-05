Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 Nominees and Winners For Top 10 Artists

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 is only a couple of weeks away from its worldwide live broadcast. Ahead of the event, the organizers shared the nomination list and announced the winners for the Top 10 Artists. The nominees include BOYNEXTDOOR, BABYMONSTER, BIGBANG member G-Dragon, and BLACKPINK member Jennie.

The winners of the Top 10 Artists award are aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, BIGBANG member G-Dragon, IVE, BLACKPINK member Jennie, Lim Young Woong, NCT WISH, PLAVE, RIIZE, and BLACKPINK member Rosé. The finalists in this category were chosen based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluations, and 20 percent users' votes. The first round of voting took place between November 20 to December 4.

The 17th edition of the Melon Music Awards (MMA) will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday (December 20). The nominees for this annual award show were determined based on music released between October 31, 2024 and November 19, 2025. The winners of the Grand Prize (Daesang) and other awards will be selected based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluations, and 20 percent users' votes.

However, the Millions Top 10 awards will be given to 10 music albums that surpassed one million streams on Melon within the first 24 hours of their release. The winners will be selected based on 80 percent by download and streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 Nominees:

Artist of the Year (Top 10 Winners)

aespa

BOYNEXTDOOR

BIGBANG member G-Dragon

IVE

BLACKPINK member Jennie

Lim Young Woong

NCT WISH

PLAVE

RIIZE

BLACKPINK member Rosé

Album of the Year

BABYMONSTER for DRIP

BIGBANG member G-Dragon for Übermensch

IU for Kkot Galpi 3

IVE for IVE EMPATHY

BLACKPINK member Jennie for Ruby

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO 2

PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE for ODYSSEY

BLACKPINK member Rosé for rosie

SEVENTEEN for HAPPY BURSTDAY

Song of the Year

10CM for To Reach You

BABYMONSTER for DRIP

BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

BIGBANG member G-Dragon for HOME SWEET HOME (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)

HUNTR/X for Golden (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)

IVE for REBEL HEART

BLACKPINK member Jennie for like JENNIE

Maktub for Starting With You

BLACKPINK member Rosé for toxic till the end

ZO ZAZZ for Don't you know

Millions Top 10

EXO member Baekhyun for Essence of Reverie

BOYNEXTDOOR for No Genre

SEVENTEEN member BSS for TELEPARTY

SEVENTEEN member CxM for HYPE VIBES

DAY6 for The DECADE

NCT member Doyoung for Soar

BIGBANG member G-Dragon for Übermensch

NCT member Haechan for TASTE

ISEGYE IDOL for Stargazers

IU for Kkot Galpi 3

IVE for IVE EMPATHY

BLACKPINK member Jennie for Ruby

BTS member Jin for Happy

Lee Chan Won for bright;燦

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO 2

NCT member Mark for The Firstfruit

NCT DREAM for Go Back To The Future

NCT WISH for COLOR

NMIXX for Blue Valentine

PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE for ODYSSEY

BLACKPINK member Rosé for rosie

SEVENTEEN member HAPPY BURSTDAY

DAY6 for Sungjin for 30

TXT for The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY

ZEROBASEONE for BLUE PARADISE

New Artist of the Year

ALLDAY PROJECT

Hearts2Hearts

JAESSBEE

KiiiKiii

ZO ZAZZ

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BABYMONSTER

Hearts2Hearts

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

Best Group (Male)

BOYNEXTDOOR

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

TXT

Best Solo Artist (Female)

IU

BLACKPINK member Jennie

BLACKPINK member Jisoo

BLACKPINK member Rosé

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10CM

BIGBANG member G-Dragon

Lim Young Woong

Maktub

ZO ZAZZ

Best OST

BTOB member Changsub for True Love from Secret Relationships OST

EXO member Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) for FOREVER from Resident Playbook OST

HUNTR/X for Golden from KPop Demon Hunters OST

PLAVE for We don't stop from The Fiery Priest 2 OST

TXT for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook OST

Best Pop Artist

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

KATSEYE

Lady Gaga

Track Zero Choice