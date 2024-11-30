Melon Music Awards 2024 winners are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday (November 30) at 5:00 PM KST. K-pop fans eagerly wait to know who will take home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year awards.
The winners in all categories, excluding Millions Top 10, will be determined by analyzing 60 percent download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluation, and 20 percent votes. The Millions Top 10 is determined by 80 percent download and streaming counts and 20 percent votes.
The annual award ceremony is available online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Last year, the Beyond LIVE app and website streamed the award show live online for Korean music lovers from different places, like the UK, the Middle East, North America, and Singapore.
Here are the Melon Music Awards 2024 winners, revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea.
Melon Music Awards 2024 Winners List
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- DAY6
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- Jungkook
- NewJeans
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- TWS
Album of the Year
- aespa for Armageddon
- DAY6 for Fourever
- (G)I-DLE for 2
- ILLIT for SUPER REAL ME
- IU for The Winning
- Jungkook for GOLDEN
- LE SSERAFIM for EASY
- PLAVE for ASTERUM : 134-1
- Taeyeon for To. X
- TWS for Sparkling Blue
Song of the Year
- aespa for Supernova
- BIBI for Bam Yang Gang
- (G)I-DLE for Fate
- ILLIT for Magnetic
- IU for Love wins all
- Changsub for Heavenly fate
- Lee Mu Jin for Episode
- Lim Jae Hyun for Rhapsody of Sadness
- Taeyeon for To. X
- TWS for plot twist
Millions Top 10
- aespa for Armageddon
- Baekhyun for Hello, World
- BOYNEXTDOOR for 19.99
- DAY6 for Band Aid
- Doh Kyung Soo for BLOSSOM
- Doyoung for YOUTH
- Hwang Young Woong for On Your Side
- IU for The Winning
- IVE for IVE SWITCH
- Jaehyun for J
- Jimin for MUSE
- Jeonghan X Wonwoo for THIS MAN
- Jungkook for GOLDEN
- Lee Chan Won for bright
- Lim Young Woong for Warmth
- NCT 127 for WALK
- NCT DREAM for DREAM()SCAPE
- NewJeans for How Sweet
- PLAVE for ASTERUM : 134-1
- Red Velvet for Chill Kill
- RIIZE for RIIZING
- SEVENTEEN for SPILL THE FEELS
- Stray Kids for ROCK-STAR
- Taeyeon for To. X
- Taeyong for TAP
- THE BOYZ for TRIGGER
- TXT for minisode 3: TOMORROW
- Young Tak for SuperSuper
- ZEROBASEONE for MELTING POINT
- Zico for SPOT!
New Artist of the Year
- BABYMONSTER
- ILLIT
- MEOVV
- Pagaehun
- TWS
Best Solo – Female
- BIBI
- BOL4
- IU
- Lee Young Ji
- Taeyeon
Best Solo – Male
- Jungkook
- Changsub
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lim Jae Hyun
- Zico
Best Group – Female
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- ILLIT
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
Best Group – Male
- DAY6
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- TWS
Best OST
- 10CM for Spring Snow (Lovely Runner OST)
- Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
- ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)
- Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)
- Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Ayumu Imazu
- Benson Boone
- MAX
- Sabrina Carpenter
Track Zero Choice
- bongjeingan for Know You Did
- Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Independent
- HANRORO for H O M E
- HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man
- Kim Sawol for Default
- O'KOYE for O'KOYE (Feat. Yun Seok Cheol)
- Savina & Drones for Nobody Knows
- SUMIN & Slom for WHY, WHY, WHY
- THE SOLUTIONS for N/A
- wave to earth for annie.
Melon Music Awards 2024 Top 10 Artists
- aespa
- DAY6
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- Jungkook (BTS)
- NewJeans
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- TWS