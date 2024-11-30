Melon Music Awards 2024 winners are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday (November 30) at 5:00 PM KST. K-pop fans eagerly wait to know who will take home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year awards.

The winners in all categories, excluding Millions Top 10, will be determined by analyzing 60 percent download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluation, and 20 percent votes. The Millions Top 10 is determined by 80 percent download and streaming counts and 20 percent votes.

The annual award ceremony is available online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Last year, the Beyond LIVE app and website streamed the award show live online for Korean music lovers from different places, like the UK, the Middle East, North America, and Singapore.

Here are the Melon Music Awards 2024 winners, revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea.

Melon Music Awards 2024 Winners List

Artist of the Year

aespa

DAY6

(G)I-DLE

IU

Jungkook

NewJeans

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

TWS

Album of the Year

aespa for Armageddon

DAY6 for Fourever

(G)I-DLE for 2

ILLIT for SUPER REAL ME

IU for The Winning

Jungkook for GOLDEN

LE SSERAFIM for EASY

PLAVE for ASTERUM : 134-1

Taeyeon for To. X

TWS for Sparkling Blue

Song of the Year

aespa for Supernova

BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

(G)I-DLE for Fate

ILLIT for Magnetic

IU for Love wins all

Changsub for Heavenly fate

Lee Mu Jin for Episode

Lim Jae Hyun for Rhapsody of Sadness

Taeyeon for To. X

TWS for plot twist

Millions Top 10

aespa for Armageddon

Baekhyun for Hello, World

BOYNEXTDOOR for 19.99

DAY6 for Band Aid

Doh Kyung Soo for BLOSSOM

Doyoung for YOUTH

Hwang Young Woong for On Your Side

IU for The Winning

IVE for IVE SWITCH

Jaehyun for J

Jimin for MUSE

Jeonghan X Wonwoo for THIS MAN

Jungkook for GOLDEN

Lee Chan Won for bright

Lim Young Woong for Warmth

NCT 127 for WALK

NCT DREAM for DREAM()SCAPE

NewJeans for How Sweet

PLAVE for ASTERUM : 134-1

Red Velvet for Chill Kill

RIIZE for RIIZING

SEVENTEEN for SPILL THE FEELS

Stray Kids for ROCK-STAR

Taeyeon for To. X

Taeyong for TAP

THE BOYZ for TRIGGER

TXT for minisode 3: TOMORROW

Young Tak for SuperSuper

ZEROBASEONE for MELTING POINT

Zico for SPOT!

New Artist of the Year

BABYMONSTER

ILLIT

MEOVV

Pagaehun

TWS

Best Solo – Female

BIBI

BOL4

IU

Lee Young Ji

Taeyeon

Best Solo – Male

Jungkook

Changsub

Lee Mu Jin

Lim Jae Hyun

Zico

Best Group – Female

aespa

(G)I-DLE

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Best Group – Male

DAY6

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

TWS

Best OST

10CM for Spring Snow (Lovely Runner OST)

Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)

ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)

Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)

Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Ayumu Imazu

Benson Boone

MAX

Sabrina Carpenter

Track Zero Choice

bongjeingan for Know You Did

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Independent

HANRORO for H O M E

HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man

Kim Sawol for Default

O'KOYE for O'KOYE (Feat. Yun Seok Cheol)

Savina & Drones for Nobody Knows

SUMIN & Slom for WHY, WHY, WHY

THE SOLUTIONS for N/A

wave to earth for annie.

