Melon Music Awards 2025 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Australia, and More

Melon Music Awards 2025 is taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday (December 20). The annual award ceremony will commence with red-carpet arrivals at 4:00 p.m. KST, followed by the main award show at 5:00 p.m. KST. It will be broadcast live worldwide through major digital channels, including YouTube.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. Here is how to watch the MAMA AWARDS 2025 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:

Hong Kong - 4 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Indonesia - 3 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Singapore - 4 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Philippines - 4 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Japan - 5 pm on U-NEXT

South Korea - 5 pm on Melon and Wavve

Malaysia - 4 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Maldives - 1 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Myanmar - 3.30 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Taiwan - 4 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Thailand - 3 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Australia - 6.30 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

India - 1.30 pm on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Europe - 9 am on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

UK - 8 am on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Brunei - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Cambodia - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Laos - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Macao - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Mongolia - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Palau - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Papua New Guinea - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Solomon Islands - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Timor Leste - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Canada - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Brazil - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Mexico - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

France - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Germany - MagentaTV

Italy - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Spain - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Sweden - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Netherlands - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

New Zealand - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Russia - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Armenia - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Azerbaijan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Belarus - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Kazakhstan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Kyrgyzstan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Tajikistan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Turkmenistan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Moldova - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Uzbekistan - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Georgia - YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Central Time - 3 am on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube (Melon and 1theK)

Performers

Artists confirmed to perform at Melon Music Awards 2025 are 10CM, Zico, BLACKPINK member Jennie, ILLIT, LNGSHOT, aespa, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, IDID, EXO, G-Dragon, Hearts2Hearts, IVE, Woodz, RIIZE, PLAVE, NCT WISH, KiiiKiii, Jay Park, and HANRORO.

Presenters

The organizers of this annual award ceremony shared a list of actors, musicians, rising stars, and variety show stars who will be presenting awards this year. The confirmed list of presenters include Park Eun Bin of Hyper Knife, Kim Min Ha of Typhoon Family, Shin Eun Soo, former MC for Inkigayo, Ok Ja Yeon, Ryu Hye Young, Kim Ji Yeon, formerly of Comis Girls, Son Na Eun (Apink), Jung Ji So, Kim Ye Won, Han Ji Eun, Shin Do Hyun of Hospital Playlist, Dance master Kani (Boyz II Planet), Producer /Singer Yoon Jong Shin, Figure skater Cha Jun Hwan, Ahn Hae Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Kim Jae Won, Heo Nam Joon, Jung Hyuk, Shin Seung Ho, Ryu Kyung Soo, Travel YouTuber Kwak Tube, YouTuber Mimi Minu, Science YouTuber Orbit, Heo Sung Beom, Beatboxer Wing, Kim Do Wan, Noh Sang Hyun, Kim Min Kyu, and Bae Hyun Sung.