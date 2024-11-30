Melon Music Awards 2024 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch 16th Annual MMA from the US and More

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2024 will begin with a worldwide live telecast from the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday (November 30) at 5:00 PM KST. Melon and Kakao Entertainment are organizing the 16th annual ceremony. The glam event will go live on Melon's official website and YouTube channel.

Unext will stream the star-studded award show live online for K-pop fans in Japan. People in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the glam event live online on the YouTube channel of Melon and 1theK.

As one of the most awaited K-pop awards shows, Korean music lovers eagerly await the star-studded event. According to the organizing committee, the award show will focus on uniting K-pop fans worldwide this year. The annual award ceremony will introduce a new era of music to the viewers and showcase a new vision for the future of K-pop.

Here is how to watch the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2024 live online from anywhere in the world, including the US and Canada.

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2024 Live Streaming Details

The 16th annual award show will go live on various YouTube channels and streaming platforms, including Unext for Japanese viewers and 1theK for global audiences. Melon's official website and YouTube channel will also telecast the glam event live online for K-pop fans worldwide.

Here are the International Air Timings:

US - 3:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM

Australia - 7:00 PM

New Zealand - 10:00 AM

Japan - 5:00 PM

Mexico - 2:00 AM

Brazil - 5:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 12:00 PM

India - 2:30 PM

Indonesia - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

China - 4:00 PM

Europe - 9:00 PM

France - 9:00 PM

Spain - 9:00 PM

UK - 8:00 AM

South Africa - 10:00 PM

Philippines - 4:00 PM

Performers and Presenters

The star-studded lineup of performers includes ATEEZ, PLAVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, TWS, (G)I-DLE, aespa, IVE, QWER, and tripleS.

The presenters are Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Je Hoon, Jang Geun Suk, Moon Geun Young, and Ahn Jae Hyun. Rising stars Kang Hoon, Geum Sae Rok, Kim Bo Ra, Kim Young Dae, Nam Yoon Su, Park Yoo Na, Bae In Hyuk, Yun Ji On, Lee Se Hee, Lee Yul Eum, Cha Woo Min, and Han Ji Hyeon will also present awards.

Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Jun Ho, Sung Hae Eun, Song Hae Na, RISABAE, JAESSBEE, Kim Won Hoon, Park Se Mi, Uhm Ji Yoon, and Lee Chang Ho will join the event.