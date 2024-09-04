Melon Music Awards 2024: Date, Venue, Hosts, Presenters, Performers, Streaming Details, and More

Melon Music Awards 2024 (MMA 2024) will be held with a live broadcast from Incheon in South Korea towards the end of November. As one of the most awaited K-pop award shows of the year, Korean music lovers eagerly wait for all the details about the star-studded glam event, including the date, venue, hosts, presenters, performers, and live streaming details.

With only a couple of months left for the star-studded ceremony, the organizers have shared some details about it, like the slogan and theme for this year. According to the organizing committee, the award show will focus on uniting K-pop fans worldwide. The annual award ceremony will introduce a new era of music to the viewers. It will showcase a new vision for the future of K-pop.

Here is everything about Melon Music Awards 2024, including the date, venue, hosts, presenters, performers, and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The annual award ceremony will be held at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday (November 30). The glam event will take place at the same venue for the second time. Previously, the award ceremony took place at various other locations, including Gocheok Sky Dome, Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Olympic Hall, and Kyung Hee University Hall of Peace.

Slogan and Theme

As mentioned above, the theme for this year is to unite K-pop fans worldwide and introduce a new era of music to them. The slogan for this year is -- New Stream of K-Pop. It reflects Melon's goal to lead emerging K-pop trends. The organizing committee will launch several pre-event promotions, like giveaways to MMA 2024 tickets and access to past performances from the award ceremony. Fans can vote for their favorite artists in the Top 10 and other categories.

"For the past 20 years, Melon has been the stronghold of K-pop, driving South Korea's music industry and fueling the global K-pop wave. With MMA 2024, we want to celebrate this year's achievements with fans and showcase a new vision for K-pop's future. We appreciate your continued interest and support," Jang Yoon Jung, co-CEO of Kakao Entertainment, shared.

Host, Performers, and Presenters

The organizers have not revealed the hosts, presenters, and performers of this year. K-pop fans worldwide can look forward to an exciting list of performers and presenters, like NewJeans, aespa, STAYC, and ZEROBASEONE.

Live Streaming Details

The annual award ceremony can be available online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Last year, the Beyond LIVE app and website streamed the award show live online for Korean music lovers from different places, like the UK, the Middle East, North America, and Singapore.